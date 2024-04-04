Friday April 5th Races Cancelled

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Heavy rains Tuesday and Wednesday and very unseasonably cold temperatures forecast for Friday have forced Attica Raceway Park to cancel racing for Friday, April 5.

Attica Raceway Park will try again for the traditional Core & Main Spring Nationals Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13. Both nights the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints will battle for $6,000 to win. The Dirt Nerd’s Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models will compete Friday for $2,000 to win while on Friday, the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will battle for $1,200 to win on Saturday.

Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m. with gates opening Saturday at 3 p.m. with racing under say at 7 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park.