Big Payouts on Tap at Two-Day Beaver Dam Special For World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

BEAVER DAM, WI (April 30, 2024) – When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Beaver Dam Raceway for the two-day Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, May 31-June 1, two big checks will be on the line.

First, drivers will contend for a $12,000 payday on Friday. Then, $20,000 will be on the line for Saturday’s Feature.

The weekend will be the Series’ first of six races in the “Badger State” this year. And the first of six chances for Wisconsin resident Bill Balog to score a home win.

Balog, who’s one of the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contenders, has 22 victories at the 1/3-mile track, including a win with the World of Outlaws in 2016 – his first and only with the Series.

Last year, Giovanni Scelzi and Sheldon Haudenschild each picked up a Series win at Beaver Dam. Haudenschild has won four of the last five races there.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1

Location – Beaver Dam, WI

Track Record – 11.025 sec. by Sheldon Haudenschild on June 30, 2021

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates open

4PM Grandstand Gates open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at SLSPromotions.com.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (June 17, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Beaver Dam –

2023 – Gio Scelzi on June 16, Sheldon Haudenschild on June 17

2022 – Sheldon Haudenschild on June 17 & June 18

2021 – Sheldon Haudenschild on June 19

2020 – Brad Sweet on June 5 & June 6

2019 – Brad Sweet on June 22

2018 – Daryn Pittman on June 23

2017 – Shane Stewart on June 24

2016 – Bill Balog on June 25

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 27

2014 – Brad Sweet on June 28

2013 – Craig Dollansky on June 29

2012 – Kraig Kinser on July 7

2011 – Joey Saldana on July 9

2010 – Joey Saldana on July 10

2009 – Danny Lasoski on July 11

2008 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 2

2007 – Jason Solwold on Aug. 3, Daryn Pittman on Sept. 16

2006 – Jac Haudenschild on June 14

2005 – Craig Dollansky on July 6, Daryn Pittman on Sept. 24

2004 – Tim Shaffer on Sept. 25, Steve Kinser on June 12

2003 – Joey Saldana on April 22, Daryn Pittman on Aug. 3

2002 – Donny Schatz on July 10

1998 – Jac Haudenschild on June 17

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 4, Dave Blaney on June 18

1996 – Dave Blaney on May 5

