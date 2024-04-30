Chris & Brian Faria Memorial opens season at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…For the first time this season the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare will light up with a full night of Sprint Car racing at the annual Chris & Brian Faria Memorial this Saturday.

The event showcases the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, along with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and has long been a cornerstone on the track schedule.

Chris Faria was an up and coming driver who was the youngest of five children to Danny Sr. & Arlet Faria. He grew up on their farm in Tipton and was known as the prankster of the family. Chris unfortunately lost his life at the age of 21 during a farming accident and his memory has been kept alive with a memorial race at the Thunderbowl Raceway ever since.

Brian was the oldest of the five Faria children and was taken from us in January of 2006 during an accident while driving on a highway. Brian enjoyed helping out with the track preparation at the Thunderbowl, as he drove the water truck and the grader among other things.

Going into Saturday Lemoore’s Cole Macedo sits atop the NARC 410 Sprint Car standings on the strength of wins at each of the first two races. The always hard charging driver will be looking to make it three-for-three aboard the Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Fresno’s Caeden Steele, Campbell’s Bud Kaeding and Chico’s Nick Parker complete the top-five through the first two NARC events of the season.

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars launched their campaign last weekend in Hanford with Fresno favorite Dominic Scelzi picking up the win. Cole Macedo, Hanford’s DJ Netto, Kerman’s Brooklyn Holland and Caeden Steele comprised the top-five.

Saturday May 4 Ticket Details:

Adult Grandstand: $35

Adult Bleacher: $30

Seniors Grandstand: $33

Seniors Bleacher: $28

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $18

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $15

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2024 Schedule

Saturday May 4: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

Saturday May 18: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and West Coast Sport Compacts (KRC Night)

Saturday May 25: Malicious Monster Trucks

Sunday May 26: Malicious Monster Trucks

Saturday June 8: IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks (Kris Mancebo Memorial- IMCA Clash)

Thursday August 15: High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl ($25,000-to-win)

Friday September 20: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and LOKB (Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday September 21: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver 305s ($83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday October 12: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, Western RaceSaver 305s and LOKB (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Thursday October 17: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Friday October 18: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Saturday October 19: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Wednesday November 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars