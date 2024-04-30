Sprint Cars aplenty showcased at First Responders Night Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. presents the best of both worlds this Saturday as Winged Sprint Cars, Wingless Sprint Cars and more converge at Placerville Speedway for another night of championship auto racing.

First Responders Night at the races features the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, BCRA Lightning Sprints and the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Live music will occur from 4-6pm featuring the tunes of Ed Wilson, while Coors Light Happy Hour takes place until 6pm at the Cold Zone. First responders receive $5 off admission with valid ID at the gate.

“We’ve had two great events to open the season and are looking forward to First Responders Night on Saturday,” said Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We are offering race fans the best of both worlds this weekend with Winged and Non-Winged Sprint Cars, plus our always popular Mini Truck class. Hopefully everyone can join us in the grandstands.”

Shane Golobic opened the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car season in victory lane last weekend during the Tribute to Al Hinds. He was followed across the line by Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Justin Sanders and Tanner Carrick.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars also opened their campaign last week with veteran Shawn Arriaga bringing home the Randy Larson Memorial in Petaluma. Jacob Tuttle, Josh Young, Bradley Terrell and Tony Super rounded out the top-five. The Hunt Tour also returns for an event in July on the red clay.

Waterford’s Dakota Albright picked up four wins last season with the Bay Cities Racing Association Lightning Sprints at Placerville Speedway. Albright this year, however, will be competing with the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Cars for Spencer Motorsports. The BCRA Lightning Sprints are keen to make several appearances, both with and without the wings.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks launched their season on April 20th, an event that multi-time track champion Mike Miller of Placerville captured. The Mini Truck division is always a fun part of the night and displays true grass roots racing.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday May 4th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-050424 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or via the Pit Pay App to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.