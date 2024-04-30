PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY SCHEDULES THE BROTHER BRETT CLASSIC ON AUGUST 16TH

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 28, 2024) During the intermission at last Saturday’s Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway, promoter Don Kazarian announced to the fans that the 30-lap main event at the August 16th California Racers Hall of Fame Night will be known as “The Brother Brett Classic.” Thus, the official title of the event will be, “The Brother Brett Classic on California Racers Hall of Fame Night.”

433838603_10168625817120201_3150453469393020609_n.jpg

“Brother” Brett Taylor was one of the most popular people in So Cal open-wheel racing.

“Brother” Brett Taylor had been at the Perris Auto Speedway and the Ventura Raceway for years. Amongst the drivers, crews, fans, and series officials, he is one of the most popular persons ever involved in open-wheel racing in Southern California. In the pits and the stands, he greeted and chatted with everyone and his love of racing ran deep.

“It was a crushing blow to everyone involved in sprint car racing in Southern California when Brett passed away on March 18th,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “He knew everyone and everyone was his friend. When he walked up to you, it put a smile on your face. He would enter a team’s pit area and immediately everyone would start smiling. Even if someone were down, a visit from Brett would lift their spirits. He is sorely missed by everyone.”

Before last Saturday’s race, Perris Auto Speedway honored the longtime racing worker/fan with memorial laps. With all of the drivers and crews standing by the crash wall and all of the fans standing, Matt Mitchell, one of Brett’s favorite drivers, turned laps on the half-mile oval. There were a lot of wet eyes on the track and in the stands while the ceremony was taking place.

“Brett would come into my office and ask me for something to do,” Kazarian recalled. “On his own, he would collect money for the push truck drivers to help them with their expenses. When we had fundraising drives for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Brett would get a helmet and collect money. He was always there for whatever you needed. He was the happiest and most honest person you could ever hope to meet.”

“Having the Brother Brett Classic at the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night is a natural,” Kazarian continued while talking about his friend. “All of his buddies and heroes who currently race cars will be here. A bunch of guys he loved and who loved him from days gone by will also be on hand.”

Several nights of racing will take place before the August 16th date and the first will be this Saturday, May 4th, when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents the “Craziest Show On Dirt,” Night of Destruction. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the crashing will commence at 7:00. Adult tickets for Saturday’s fast paced show that is usually over between 9:30 and 9:45 are $20.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advance tickets are available 24 hours a day at tix.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. If you do not wish to buy advance tickets, no problem at all. There will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window beginning at 5:00 on Saturday.

To keep up with everything going on at The PAS please visit our social media on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

(Perris, CA, April 28, 2024) During the intermission at last Saturday’s Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway, promoter Don Kazarian announced to the fans that the 30-lap main event at the August 16th California Racers Hall of Fame Night will be known as “The Brother Brett Classic.” Thus, the official title of the event will be, “The Brother Brett Classic on California Racers Hall of Fame Night.”

433838603_10168625817120201_3150453469393020609_n.jpg

“Brother” Brett Taylor was one of the most popular people in So Cal open-wheel racing.

“Brother” Brett Taylor had been at the Perris Auto Speedway and the Ventura Raceway for years. Amongst the drivers, crews, fans, and series officials, he is one of the most popular persons ever involved in open-wheel racing in Southern California. In the pits and the stands, he greeted and chatted with everyone and his love of racing ran deep.

“It was a crushing blow to everyone involved in sprint car racing in Southern California when Brett passed away on March 18th,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “He knew everyone and everyone was his friend. When he walked up to you, it put a smile on your face. He would enter a team’s pit area and immediately everyone would start smiling. Even if someone were down, a visit from Brett would lift their spirits. He is sorely missed by everyone.”

Before last Saturday’s race, Perris Auto Speedway honored the longtime racing worker/fan with memorial laps. With all of the drivers and crews standing by the crash wall and all of the fans standing, Matt Mitchell, one of Brett’s favorite drivers, turned laps on the half-mile oval. There were a lot of wet eyes on the track and in the stands while the ceremony was taking place.

“Brett would come into my office and ask me for something to do,” Kazarian recalled. “On his own, he would collect money for the push truck drivers to help them with their expenses. When we had fundraising drives for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Brett would get a helmet and collect money. He was always there for whatever you needed. He was the happiest and most honest person you could ever hope to meet.”

“Having the Brother Brett Classic at the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night is a natural,” Kazarian continued while talking about his friend. “All of his buddies and heroes who currently race cars will be here. A bunch of guys he loved and who loved him from days gone by will also be on hand.”

Several nights of racing will take place before the August 16th date and the first will be this Saturday, May 4th, when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents the “Craziest Show On Dirt,” Night of Destruction. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the crashing will commence at 7:00. Adult tickets for Saturday’s fast paced show that is usually over between 9:30 and 9:45 are $20.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advance tickets are available 24 hours a day at tix.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. If you do not wish to buy advance tickets, no problem at all. There will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window beginning at 5:00 on Saturday.

To keep up with everything going on at The PAS please visit our social media on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.