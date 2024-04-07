Cam Schafer opens the Pirtek Renegades season with a Win

New Richmond, WI, April 6, 2024

The Pirtek Renegades lifted the lid on the 2024 season with the Traditional Sprints competing in Cedar Lake Speedway’s season opener on Saturday. Seventeen teams checked in the back gate, with the Adams Estates/Kiki’s Salsa heat #1 going to Bryan Roach. Cam Schafer claimed the James Ackerley Construction/Rapid Press heat race #2, while Jake Kouba raced from seventh to third in heat one to top all drivers with 106 passing points.

After the redraw, it was Brad Cunningham and Carl “boom boom” Wade setting the pace for the 20-lap feature, with the 2c of Cunningham showing the fast way around the high banks early. By lap six, fourth-starting Cam Schafer and sixth-starting Jake Kouba occupied the lead spots, with the duo jousting for the win the remainder of the caution free affair. At the double checkers, the winningest driver in UMSS history added to his tally, as Cam Schafer parked in Pirtek Victory Lane. Following Schafer to the line were Kouba, Brad Peterson, Zach Widdes and Cunningham.

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, April 13, when the traditionals return to CLS for the second night of regular season racing. The winged sprints join the traditionals the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, as part of Cedar Lake’s Legendary Opener. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[4]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[6]; 3. 93-Brad Peterson[3]; 4. 10Z-Zach Widdes[8]; 5. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[5]; 7. 11J-Jori Hughes[7]; 8. 6X-Mark Martin[10]; 9. C4-Carl Wade[2]; 10. 20L-Lucas Logue[14]; 11. 955-Lucas Grosinger[12]; 12. 25A-Ashley Williams[9]; 13. 76-Edison Aldrich[16]; 14. 95-John Vaillancourt[17]; 15. 07-Zack Nelson[11]; 16. THE1-Tony Gernert[15]; 17. (DNF) 7X-Dan Atchison[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach[1]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[2]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[7]; 4. 11J-Jori Hughes[5]; 5. 2C-Brad Cunningham[8]; 6. 955-Lucas Grosinger[3]; 7. 7X-Dan Atchison[4]; 8. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]; 9. 95-John Vaillancourt[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[2]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson[4]; 3. C4-Carl Wade[1]; 4. 6X-Mark Martin[3]; 5. 25A-Ashley Williams[7]; 6. 07-Zack Nelson[5]; 7. 76-Edison Aldrich[8]; 8. THE1-Tony Gernert[6]