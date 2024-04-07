RIGGINS SWEEPS USCS CAROLIA WEEKEND WITH CHEROKEE VICTORY

From USCS

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – April 6, 2024 – It was the 22nd USCS career win for Riggins, who also won the Friday night series race at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC.

Riggins also drove to his second straight “Clean Sweep” of the racing program by winning the 25-lap Feature Race, the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash, and the eight-lap Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat Race.

For the second straight night, the 2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Olive Branch, MS finished second to Riggins. Cherryville, NC drivers Lance Moss and Johnny Bridges finished third and fourth respectively

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[1]; 2. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]; 3. 23-Lance Moss[3]; 4. 07-Johnny Bridges[2]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[5]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[7]; 7. 10-Terry Gray[9]; 8. B5-Brianna Lawson[13]; 9. 41-Luke Hill[15]; 10. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[10]; 11. 33-Joe Larkin[11]; 12. 28-Jeff Willingham[17]; 13. 23R-Ryan Roberts[8]; 14. (DNF) 96S-Brandon Sampson[12]; 15. (DNF) 9-CJ Miller[6]; 16. (DNF) 30-Matt Luck[14]; 17. (DNF) 7-Camden Jackson[16]; 18. (DNS) 17-Biscuit Williams; 19. (DNS) 29-Jeff Oliver

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[1]; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[2]; 3. 23-Lance Moss[3]; 4. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[5]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]; 6. 9-CJ Miller[4]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]; 3. 23R-Ryan Roberts[3]; 4. B5-Brianna Lawson[2]; 5. 33-Joe Larkin[7]; 6. 7-Camden Jackson[5]; 7. 29-Jeff Oliver[4]

Butlerbuilt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[4]; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[1]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 4. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 5. 30-Matt Luck[5]; 6. 17-Biscuit Williams[3]

Racing Electronics Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-CJ Miller[2]; 2. 23-Lance Moss[6]; 3. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[1]; 4. 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]; 5. 41-Luke Hill[3]; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[5]