Federated Auto Parts Becomes Title Sponsor of Five Additional 2024 World of Outlaws Events

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (April 9, 2024) – Federated Auto Parts will have a prominent presence throughout the 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season, sponsoring five events across five states.

The premier auto parts company will be the title sponsor for the events at Lincoln Speedway (May 8), Wilmot Raceway (July 12-13), Merced Speedway (Sept. 14), Sharon Speedway (Sept. 28) and Dirt Oval 66 (Oct. 18-19).

This is in addition to its continued sponsorship of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, which hosts the World of Outlaws in April and in August for the prestigious Ironman 55. The two-day Ironman event (Aug. 2-3), has become a marquee stop on the World of Outlaws tour, boasting large paydays and some of the most exciting racing all year around the 1/3-mile bullring.

With that, their sponsorship spans across the country, reaching fans in California, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And in February, Federated Auto Parts was title sponsor of DIRTcar Nationals in Florida for the second straight year.

“We’re excited to continue our support of the World of Outlaws and dirt racing by reaching fan across the country at some of the World of Outlaws’ biggest events this year,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing & member services for Federated Auto Parts. “We share the World of Outlaws’ passion for creating a healthy and thriving dirt racing community, and by having Federated Auto Parts’ branding on these events, it is a perfect way to support that cause while introducing new fans to the company.”

Federated Auto Parts joined the World of Outlaws in 2023, becoming the title sponsor of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and several other events throughout the year. Their iconic orange and blue colors will also be on Logan Schuchart’s No. 1S Shark Racing Sprint Car throughout the season.

For tickets to the Federated Auto Parts sponsored events, visit WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

About Federated Auto Parts

Federated Auto Parts, headquartered in Staunton, Virginia, is one of the largest auto parts distribution and marketing organizations in North America. Federated is dedicated to supporting its customers with quality name brand parts, programs designed to grow their businesses, and experienced counter people who are knowledgeable in today’s evolving automotive technology. For more information, visit www.federatedautoparts.com.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.