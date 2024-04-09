Robert Ballou Records First Win of 2024 at Lawrenceburg Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

With the scheduled USAC National Series slate rained out, Robert Ballou and the Ballou Motorsports team made the decision to check out the reconfigured Lawrenceburg Speedway ahead of this weekend’s USAC National Series event. The trip paid off for Ballou as he raced his way to his first feature event win of the 2024 season.

“Last weekend I felt really good, we just had some bad luck get us, but luckily we maintained that speed this week and picked up a win,” Robert Ballou said. “Lawrenceburg Speedway underwent some off-season changes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to support the new group and get a look at the track before the USAC show this week.”

Ballou’s appearance paid off as the Rocklin, CA native got off to a quick start to his night and timed the Suburban Subaru/Deatons’s Waterfront Service backed No. 12 in 4th fastest in time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Ballou wasted no time jumping out to the lead as he worked around the famed high-banked facility. Picking up the win, Ballou transferred into the feature event where he ultimately took the green flag from the outside of the front row.

When the green lights flashed, Ballou slipped back to third officially, but the top-three ran nearly three-wide as they worked around the speedway.

Making a ton of grip in the middle of the speedway, Ballou was able to plant his right-rear and make traction as he sailed into the race lead on the fourth circuit.

Very good out front, Ballou was able to keep the field at bay as he led from the fourth lap on and claimed his first win of the 2024 season.

“We didn’t get off to a great start in Florida, but the last two weekends I have felt very good,” Ballou said. “A lot of people have been working very hard, and I am excited for our USAC season ahead.”

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., CORinstallation, Amy Gardner Roofing, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, Walker Performance Filtration, Amsoil Inc, Murray’s Body Shop, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., AO Designs, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Robert Ballou will be in action at Circle City Raceway on Friday night and with the USAC National Series at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-8, Wins- 1, Top 5’s- 4, Top-10’s- 4

