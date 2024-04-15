Corey Day Tops Intense Finish at RPM for 1st Win with Kubota High Limit Racing

From High Limit Racing

CRANDALL, TX (April 14, 2024) – For two-plus years, the hype around Corey Day’s future has continuously been building; and somehow, he continuously lives up to it.

On Sunday at RPM Speedway in Crandall, TX, the 18-year-old sensation earned his first-career Kubota High Limit Racing victory in his ninth try with the young series; and he did it in simply spectacular fashion.

After starting fourth and fading to fifth, the Clovis, California native used all of his experience from racing bullrings back home to propel the Jason Meyers Racing, Sander Engineering #14 to the front. When most of the field had called it quits on the high side, Day dug down and committed even deeper to rippin’ it close to the fence.

Day drove around Brad Sweet for 4th on Lap 19, then whipped around Jacob Allen for 3rd on Lap 21, then flew around Anthony Macri for 2nd on Lap 25, and finally rocketed around the outside of Kerry Madsen to take the lead on Lap 29 – his fastest lap of the race at 12.948-seconds.

From there, Day set the cruise control and enjoyed a nice Sunday drive around the outside as he ran to the checkered flag to claim his first-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing. Day’s victory makes it five different winners through the opening six races of the 2024 season.

After leading the opening 29 laps, Australian Kerry Madsen brought Brandon Ikenberry’s #25 home with a P2 finish. Jacob Allen rallied on the final restart to put the Shark Racing #1A on the podium in third, also pushing him into the fifth and final points position for a High Stakes Charter.

Anthony Macri and Brad Sweet rounded out the top-five with James McFadden, Tyler Courtney, Zeb Wise, Brent Marks, and Spencer Bayston closing out the top-10.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/14/24)

RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brad Sweet (12.245 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Kerry Madsen

DMI Heat Two Winner – Spencer Bayston

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Anthony Macri

Winters Performance Heat Four Winner – Corey Day

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Kerry Madsen

B-Main Winner – Ryan Timms

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Corey Day (12.948 seconds)

Hard Charger – Ryan Timms +10 (21st-to-11th)

Lap Leaders – Madsen 1-29; Day 30-35.

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[4]; 2. 25-Kerry Madsen[1]; 3. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 6. 83-James McFadden[14]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise[11]; 9. 19-Brent Marks[13]; 10. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]; 11. 5T-Ryan Timms[21]; 12. 1-Brenham Crouch[16]; 13. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]; 15. 8-Cory Eliason[23]; 16. 9P-Parker Price Miller[24]; 17. 88-Tanner Thorson[10]; 18. 55-Chris Windom[15]; 19. 13-Justin Peck[18]; 20. G6-Cody Gardner[20]; 21. 24-Rico Abreu[17]; 22. 9-Kasey Kahne[22]; 23. 18T-Tanner Holmes[19]; 24. 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

NEW Championship Standings (After 6/58 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (404 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-18 PTS); 3. 19-Brent Marks (-37 PTS); 4. 14-Corey Day (-43 PTS); 5. 1A-Jacob Allen (-55 PTS); 6. 5-Spencer Bayston (-68 PTS); 7. 26-Zeb Wise (-80 PTS); 8. 24-Rico Abreu (-92 PTS); 9. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-100 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-128 PTS).

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will have one day of rest before kicking off the Midweek Money Series this Tuesday, April 16 at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma. The Rudeen Development in conjunction with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Red Dirt Rumble presented by Bob Hurley RV will pay $20,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start.