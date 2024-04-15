Williams Grove Tommy Classic Pays Sprints $8,000 To Win Friday

Mechanicsburg – The Seifert Concrete Hoosier Diamond Series Tommy Hinnershitz Classic is this week at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday night, April 19 at 7:30 pm.

The program for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay a fine $8,000 to one member of the Pennsylvania Posse for the 30-lap victory.

The Tommy Classic is the first race in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at Williams Grove.

Time trials will set the heat starting lineups with $300 posted as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award in honor of late track champion Jimmy Nace.

A program of Street Stock racing is also on this week’s racing card.

The Spring classic event at the oval honors the late, great Tommy Hinnershitz, the famed racer from Oley that holds the distinction of winning the first ever race held at the brand new Williams Grove Speedway back on Sunday, May 21, 1939.

Last year in the Tommy Classic, Brent Marks scored his second win in a row in the prestigious race.

Marks took the lead from Anthony Macri on a restart with 10 laps go to after Justin Peck dominated the first half of the race only to come up with engine ills, sidelining him for the rest of the night.

The late Craig Keel won the first Tommy race in 2007.

No one has won more Tommy Classic races than Lance Dewease who is a three-time victor.

So far this season in 410 sprint car action at Williams Grove, Macri has scored twice and Freddie Rahmer has won once in the three races held to date.

For over 60 years, event sponsor Seifert Concrete of Dillsburg has been providing concrete construction services to general contractors and owners in South Central Pennsylvania.

Serving both the residential and commercial sector, learn more about Seifert Concrete at seifertconcrete.com and reach them at 717.432.5020.

Adult general admission for the April 19 racing program is set at $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.