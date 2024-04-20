Brad Sweet Takes First Kubota High Limit Racing Win at Southern Oklahoma

From High Limit Racing



“The Big Cat” started third in the 30-lap A-Main and followed pole sitter Spencer Bayston for the opening five laps before the first restart allowed the Grass Valley, CA native a chance to take the lead on Lap 6. Once around Bayston, the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 set sail and cruised to the win after battling lap traffic and overcoming a green-white-checkered.

Championship leader Tyler Courtney maintained his points lead over Brad Sweet thanks to a hard-charging effort from 12th-to-2nd aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC. For Sunshine, it’s his sixth podium in eight races as he holds onto a 28-point advantage ahead of Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday.

Spencer Bayston made his first appearance on the podium this season with a P3 finish aboard the CJB Motortsports, TrueTimber #5 after beginning the night with a new track record in Capitol Renegade Qualifying and earning the pole with an FK Rod Ends Dash win. He’s now back into the fifth and final High Stakes Charter position with a eight-point cushion over Jacob Allen’s Shark Racing #1A.

Brent Marks and Corey Day rounded out the top-five with Rico Abreu, Tanner Thorson, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, and Cory Eliason closing out the top-10.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/19/24)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, OK)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Spencer Bayston (13.010 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Zeb Wise

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Brent Marks

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Spencer Bayston

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award –

Hard Charger – Tyler Courtney +10, 12th-to-2nd

Lap Leaders – Spencer Bayston 1-5; Brad Sweet 6-30.

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]; 4. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 5. 14-Corey Day[8]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson[16]; 8. 83-James McFadden[10]; 9. 9P-Parker Price Miller[17]; 10. 8-Cory Eliason[2]; 11. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]; 12. 13-Justin Peck[11]; 13. 1A-Jacob Allen[15]; 14. 42-Sye Lynch[14]; 15. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 16. 41-Dominic Scelzi[19]; 17. 9S-Kyle Clark[23]; 18. 1-Brenham Crouch[18]; 19. 01J-Jeb Sessums[22]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn[21]; 21. 88R-Ryder Laplante[20]; 22. (DNF) 1J-Danny Jennings[24]; 23. (DNF) 5T-Ryan Timms[13]; 24. (DNF) 55-Chris Windom[9]

NEW Championship Standings (After 8/58 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (548 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-28 PTS); 3. 14-Corey Day (-47 PTS); 4. 19-Brent Marks (-48 PTS); 5. 5-Spencer Bayston (-95 PTS); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen (-103 PTS); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (-116 PTS); 8. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-124 PTS); 9. 26-Zeb Wise (-144 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-158 PTS).

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will conclude a three-race swing through Oklahoma tomorrow, Saturday, April 20 with a $12,000-to-win, $1,200-to-start show at Pryor’s Salina Highbanks Speedway – the first 410 Winged Sprint Car event at the high-banked oval since 2018.