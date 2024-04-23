FAST Back In Action at Muskingum County April 27

By Aaron Fry

The incredible speeds of the winged 410 sprint cars will be on display this Saturday, April 27 when the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt sprint cars tackle the Muskingum County Speedway. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer scored the opening win at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway on March 16. However, mother nature currently leads the tour with two victories following rainouts at Atomic Speedway and Wayne County Speedway.

Of the drivers who have indicated their intent to run for the championship, it is North Port, Florida’s Danny Sams III who currently leads the way. Defending tour champion, Brandon Spithaler of Evans City, Pennsylvania is just 19 points behind him. New to the tour is Plymouth, Indiana’s Zane DeVault in the Lane racing number 4 car, just 7 points behind Spithaler. Lee Jacobs of Holmesville leads the home state racers and TJ Michael of Plano, Texas rounds out the top 5 in current tour drivers.

Other traveling stars fans can expect include Jack Sodeman Jr, Jeremy Weaver, Logan MCandless, Ricky Peterson, Mitch Harble, and Bobby Elliott along with several regional race teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania. Joining the FAST sprint cars will be late models, modifieds, RUSH 604 late models, and 4-cylinders.

Pit gates will open at 1 pm on Saturday with general admission gates open at 3. Driver meeting will be at 4:30 with hot laps at 5 and racing at 6 pm. Adult general admission is $30 with kids admitted for $10. Pit passes will be $40 each with kids pit passes $20.

For competing teams, all cars must be on all four Hoosier Racing Tires. The right rear must be a D15A, H15 or Medium. The left rears must be the D12A or H12. We do not mark tires. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wicker bill. All drivers must utilize Raceceiver radios at all times their car is under power. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders. FAST will have some tires available, but teams should call ahead to reserve specific chalk marks.

The purse for Saturday’s event is the 2024 standard FAST payout as follows: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. B-Main non transfers will get $100 tow money. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA Auto Parts of Fremont, ALLMobility of Dayton, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads of Johnstown and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards for Hard Charger and Hard Luck will be supplied by Helms & Sons Construction of Findlay.

Current World of Outlaws star, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, won this event in April of 2022. A year ago, it was Ohio stalwart Cole Duncan claiming the win. Be there this Saturday to see who will grab the win in 2024! There’s no substitute for being there in person. The sights, the sounds and even the smells cannot be replaced! However, if you are unable to make it to the track, you can watch the race live on TheCushion.com