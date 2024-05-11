Standing Water, Unusable Facility Cancel Saturday at Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – With heavy rain Thursday night and through the entire day Friday leaving several areas of standing water and unusable track conditions at Williams Grove Speedway and more rain projected in the evening on Saturday, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and track officials have agreed to cancel night two of the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup presented by Daikin slated for Saturday.

Officials worked diligently throughout Saturday morning to prepare the facility, but cold, cloudy conditions prevented the track from drying into usable condition. The decision to cancel comes with the safety of competitors in mind.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup bonus and posted $5,000 will now be paid out as part of the Friday World of Outlaws Summer Nationals event to be held at the track coming up on July 26.

Williams Grove returns to action on Friday, May 17 with a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and another race for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

If you purchased a reserved ticket through the World of Outlaws in advance for Saturday’s May 11 race at Williams Grove, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until June 11 to request a refund.

If you purchased a general admission ticket in advance through Williams Grove Speedway, CLICK HERE for more information.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com. Follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.