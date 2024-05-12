Andy Forsberg surges to 70th career Sprint Car win at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fans were treated to a tremendous night of racing during Mother’s Day Madness at Placerville Speedway on Saturday. When all was said and done it was nine-time track champion Andy Forsberg in victory lane, after pocketing his 70th career Sprint Car win at the track.

All four divisions displayed entertaining racing at the event, with fellow winners on the night including a first-time victor in Rod Oliver with the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mike Miller with the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

The 25-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car feature was all about Forsberg, who turned back the clock and rode the cushion to perfection. The Auburn driver dominated things, much like he has over so many years at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

The action behind him was marvelous however, with several drivers going at it and positions changing lap after lap. Jake Morgan of Fair Oaks looked impressive in the main event and moved into second on lap 11, making the pass of Jodie Robinson, who also looked solid in her Placerville return.

As the race wound down 16-year-old Braden Chiaramonte climbed into second, while Placerville’s own Shane Hopkins battled his way into third. Forsberg took the checkered flag over Chiaramonte, Hopkins, Morgan and Robinson in the top-five. Chiaramonte capped a strong weekend after finishing on the podium at Chico the previous night. Hopkins should also be commended for an excellent drive in the feature to earn a podium spot.

Rounding out the top-10 were Bubba Decaires, Corbin Rueschenberg, Michael Faccinto, DJ Freitas and Tony Gomes. A total of 32 Sprint Cars competed at Mother’s Day Madness. Isaiah Vasquez began the evening by earning the ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust Fast Time Award with a lap of 10.781.

First-time winners are always a fun part of the program and that came to fruition last night, as Yuba City’s Rod Oliver accepted his initial Placerville Speedway checkered flag. The long-time Ltd. Late Model driver led all 20-laps, but it didn’t come easy as Lincoln’s Dan Brown Jr. hounded him every step of the way.

Previous event winner Anthony Slaney also made moves running the high-scary side of the bullring to close in on the lead duo. In the end it was a non-stop affair with Oliver claiming victory over Brown, Slaney, Tyler Lightfoot and Jay Norton.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks gave the crowd on hand their definite monies worth with an absolute barn burner in the main event. Orangevale’s Tommy Sturgeon has been impressive during the early campaign and led laps once again on Saturday. Side by Side racing was prevalent all throughout the field in what was a non-stop 20-lapper.

Around the halfway point Tribute to Al Hinds winner Kevin Jinkerson blasted into the lead and held command until Nick Baldwin went upstairs, taking over the top-spot. Exceptionally close competition was seen right down to the wire. The five-time Placerville champ Baldwin brought home the triumph over Jinkerson, a very fast Tyler Lightfoot, Dan Jinkerson and Sturgeon in the top-five.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks also provided a wild main event that almost went non-stop as well. Multiple different leaders were seen with Mike Miller, Howard Miller, Austin Struthers and Thomas Jensen all fighting for the top-spot at times.

H. Miller found himself out front following the midway point, but an exciting exchange occurred on lap 16 that saw M. Miller come out ahead. Mike Miller grabbed the checkered flag ahead of Howard Miller, Jensen, Luke Costa and Paige Miller.

Placerville Speedway will take a couple weeks off before coming back with one of the biggest events all season. The two-night Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial weekend occurs on Friday and Saturday May 31st and June 1st.

Opening night is headlined by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, while the NARC 410 Sprint Cars invade the track for the only time in 2024 during the finale. Both nights also showcase the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. Seating is reserved each show and be purchased at www.placervillespeedway.com

Results

Placerville Speedway

Mother’s Day Madness

May 11, 2024

Winged Sprint Cars: 32 cars

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins[8]; 4. 45-Jake Morgan[5]; 5. 14W-Jodie Robinson[4]; 6. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]; 7. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]; 8. X1-Michael Faccinto[11]; 9. 9-DJ Freitas[6]; 10. 7C-Tony Gomes[9]; 11. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[10]; 12. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[14]; 13. 5V-Justin Henry[20]; 14. 9L-Luke Hayes[13]; 15. 98-Chris Masters[19]; 16. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[2]; 17. 3-Cole Schroeder[17]; 18. 17-Anthony Snow[16]; 19. 24S-Izaak Sharp[15]; 20. 2A-Austin Wood[18]