Kevin Thomas Jr. Takes USAC Checkers at Tri-State

Haubstadt, Indiana – Spring Showdown (May 11, 2024)- Kevin Thomas Jr. took the lead on lap 12 and drove to the 30 lap USAC National Sprint Car Championship feature win at Tri-State Speedway Saturday night. Chasing Thomas was Kyle Cummins, Mitchel Moles, C.J. Leary and Jadon Rogers.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 11, 2024 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Spring Showdown – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.226; 2. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-13.271; 3. Jadon Rogers, 17GP, Dutcher-13.328; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-13.340; 5. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-13.348; 6. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.487; 7. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-13.537; 8. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.599; 9. Carson Short, 21m, Edwards-13.651; 10. Adyn Schmidt, 12s, Schmidt-13.828; 11. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-13.830; 12. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-13.832; 13. Jake Swanson, 2B, 2B Racing-13.885; 14. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.890; 15. Dustin Beck, 75, Hensen/Rupp-13.901; 16. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.989; 17. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.006; 18. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-14.006; 19. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-14.024; 20. Trey Osborne, 6T, Osborne-14.068; 21. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-14.086; 22. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-14.144; 23. Kendall Ruble, 17, Ruble-14.152; 24. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-14.152; 25. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-14.280; 26. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-14.288; 27. Stan Beadles, 84, Beadles-14.301; 28. Michael Daugherty, 3.14, Daugherty-14.452; 29. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-14.546; 30. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.558; 31. Nathan Seale, 1s, Seale-15.228

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Short, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Donny Brackett, 6. Carson Garrett, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Sam Scott. 2:16.776

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Adyn Schmidt, 5. Aric Gentry, 6. Joey Amantea, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Hunter Maddox. 2:16.221

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Jadon Rogers, 2. Kendall Ruble, 3. J.J. Hughes, 4. Dustin Beck, 5. Daison Pursley, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Stan Beadles, 8. Nathan Seale. 2:16.177

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Brady Short, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Kayla Roell, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Trey Osborne, 7. Michael Daugherty. 2:16.571

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Carson Garrett, 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Stan Beadles, 6. Trey Osborne, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Sam Scott, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Michael Daugherty, 11. Nathan Seale. 2:53.719

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Kyle Cummins (5), 3. Mitchel Moles (1), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Jadon Rogers (4), 6. Daison Pursley (8), 7. Robert Ballou (16), 8. Brady Bacon (14), 9. Brady Short (12), 10. Logan Seavey (11), 11. Chase Stockon (9), 12. Carson Short (7), 13. Adyn Schmidt (10), 14. Carson Garrett (20), 15. Matt Westfall (17), 16. J.J. Hughes (19), 17. Jake Swanson (13), 18. Joey Amantea (21), 19. Donny Brackett (24), 20. Kayla Roell (23), 21. Aric Gentry (18), 22. Kendall Ruble (22), 23. Dustin Beck (15), 24. Justin Grant (6). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Mitchel Moles, Laps 12-30 Kevin Thomas Jr.

**Justin Grant flipped on lap 9 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-789, 2-C.J. Leary-741, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-724, 4-Daison Pursley-633, 5-Justin Grant-620, 6-Kyle Cummins-620, 7-Brady Bacon-580, 8-Mitchel Moles-570, 9-Robert Ballou-561, 10-Chase Stockon-546.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-56, 2-Joey Amantea-41, 3-C.J. Leary-40, 4-Brady Bacon-36, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-32, 6-Kyle Cummins-32, 7-Daison Pursley-32, 8-Tye Mihocko-32, 9-Matt Westfall-31, 10-Mitchel Moles-29.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 21, 2024 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 54th Annual Tony Hulman Classic – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Justin Grant (13.179)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Justin Grant (13.226)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Carson Short

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Jadon Rogers

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Matt Westfall

Hard Charger: Robert Ballou (16th to 7th)