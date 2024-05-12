Trey Jacobs adds his name to the record books at Fremont Speedway

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Trey Jacobs added his name to the family win list at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction on Ohio Truck Sales/Autokiniton Night, Saturday, May 11. He joins his father Dean, Uncle Kenny and Cousin Lee to have won sprint car features at “The Track That Action Built.”

The Wooster, Ohio driver grabbed the early lead in the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature, maintaining the point until a restart on lap nine. Sean Rayhall then took the point but Jacobs fought back and the pair waged an entertaining battle until Jacobs regained the top spot on lap 13. Jacobs began to pull away but a pair of cautions erased over three second leads. Californian Kalib Henry drove into second on lap 16 but could not keep pace with Jacobs despite the pair of cautions. A red with two laps to go set u a shoot-out but Jacobs hit his marks perfectly and drove to the win over Henry, 16th starter Zeth Sabo, Cale Thomas and Rayhall.

Thomas’ fourth place finish will keep him atop the point standings for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“I needed this badly. I feel like I gave one away a hand full of years ago here…led until the last lap. We’ve come so close and honestly this year has been a complete struggle. Shit breaking…dumb stuff. Finally to get this win here means a ton. I love Fremont Speedway…this race track was bad ass tonight. It had a good top, bottom, good curb,” said Jacobs in the Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane.

“I was good in open air at the beginning and when I caught those lapped cars I was getting tripped up in the curb and the one yellow after Sean got by was pretty timely. I saw my guys motion for me to try the bottom and I was able to go down there and it was really good. If I didn’t make any mistakes and hold the bottom I’d be okay. I have to thank Jerry McClure and Jeff Weinberg for giving us the equipment to run and all our sponsors, Harbaugh Electronics, B&B Drain Service, Holmes Cheese Co., Smithville Manufacturing, Vib-Iso, Burgett Insurance, Brent Coffman Trucking, DJ’s Aircraft Maintenance, Dac Vitamins and Minerals…everyone who has helped out…it’s a real family operation here,” added Jacobs.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature had fans on the edge of their seats. Zack Kramer led the opening lap but Seth Schneider charged into the lead on the second circuit only to surrender the point to Jamie Miller on lap six.

Miller built up a second and half lead while Bryan Sebetto charged into second. A caution with seven laps to go put Sebetto on Miller’s rear bumper and the pair didn’t disappoint with Miller driving on the bottom and Sebetto ripping the cushion. The pair nearly touched battling for the lead several times with Sebetto finally getting by on lap 21. Miller fought back and regained the lead with just two laps to go. Racing into lapped traffic on the final lap, Sebetto and Miller split a lapped car making contact exiting turn four the drag race was on with Sebetto edging Miller by .058 seconds for his 26th career Fremont victory. Dustin Stroup, DJ Foos and Schneider rounded out the top five.

Miller added to his lead in the points for the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales with his runner-up finish.

“Hats off to Jamie. He raced me hard but ran me clean. He left me room when I was coming off the top of turn four. It’s things like that you remember. Some of these young kids don’t understand that when you race someone with respect it comes around. Jamie raced me with respect and I have nothing but respect for what he’s done and what that team has accomplished,” said Sebetto beside his Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, Overwatch Prescition, Commercial Glazing Systems, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms backed #01.

“We worked really, really hard this off-season with these cars. It’s a brand new race car, one of Bubba Riehl’s RCF Chassis that me Jamie (Miller) and Bubba’s brother (Logan Riehl) are the only ones on them to best of my knowledge. Level built us a new motor over the winter.Kevin Schlachter has spent so much time and money on this race team for Seth (Schneider) and me to win,” added Sebetto.

Miller grabbed the lead on lap three and withstood several challenges from Keith Sorg before driving away to his second straight Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature win at Fremont. Miller, aboard the Ron Miller Race Cars, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #4M, earned his 47th career Fremont victory, placing him ninth on the track’s all-time win list.

“This thing just rolled the bottom so nice I just had to make sure I didn’t mess up,” said Miller.

Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction will be back in action Saturday, May 18 on Truck Worx of Ohio Night. The Great Lakes Super Sprints will battle the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints while the stock cars will square off against the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks.

All events at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction in 2024 will be streamed on DirtVision. Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Ohio Truck Sales – https://www.ohiotrucks.com/

In 2010, Chris Andrews took a leap, selling the family race team to focus on used semi trucks. The proceeds allowed him to acquire four pre-owned rigs and expand his team. Year by year, sales multiplied—from five to 15, then 30. Today, Ohio Truck Sales sells 1,000 used semi-trucks annually. Whether you’re looking to sell your current semi or are in the market for a new one, contact Ohio Truck Sales today.

About Autokiniton – https://www.autokiniton.com

Autokiniton, located on St. Rt. 269 south, Bellevue, boasts an advanced facility with over 200 skilled employees. For 30 years, they’ve meticulously crafted truck frames for major automakers like Ford. Autokiniton provides value-driven, sustainable automotive components and assembly solutions for the leading North American supplier of Ford F-150 truck frames! They offer a rewarding compensation and benefits package along with an opportunity to grow within a stable environment that’s building a better foundation for every vehicle on the road.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 11, 2024

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 9-Trey Jacobs[2]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[16]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[5]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 6. 4S-Tyler Street[3]; 7. 22-Cole Duncan[18]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 10. 4-Zane DeVault[20]; 11. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 12. 16-DJ Foos[11]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 14. X-Mike Keegan[12]; 15. 19-TJ Michael[13]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[19]; 17. 15C-Chris Andrews[14]; 18. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[15]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17]; 20. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[4]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[13]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 10. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]; 11. 81-Lee Jacobs[9]; 12. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[11]; 13. 49X-Tim Shaffer[12]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 23-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]; 10. 4-Zane DeVault[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 4. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]; 9. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 2+-Brian Smith[1]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[4]; 3. 4S-Tyler Street[3]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[6]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]; 9. (DNS) 49X-Tim Shaffer

Qualifying

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.295[24]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.403[6]; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.431[21]; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.439[9]; 5. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.442[7]; 6. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:12.565[4]; 7. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.565[22]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:12.605[25]; 9. X-Mike Keegan, 00:12.614[14]; 10. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:12.631[23]; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.678[19]; 12. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:12.679[18]; 13. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.690[11]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.701[28]; 15. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.736[16]; 16. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.740[27]; 17. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.795[8]; 18. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:12.813[1]; 19. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.859[10]; 20. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 00:12.863[12]; 21. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:12.900[2]; 22. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.956[3]; 23. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.095[5]; 24. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.235[15]; 25. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.635[20]; 26. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:13.670[13]; 27. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 00:59.000[17]; 28. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:59.001[26]

305 Sprints – Winged 32 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[5]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[7]; 4. 39M-DJ Foos[8]; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[1]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[14]; 7. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[10]; 8. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[11]; 9. 19R-Steve Rando[9]; 10. 49I-John Ivy[4]; 11. 9R-Logan Riehl[15]; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]; 13. 2-Brendan Torok[19]; 14. 7M-Brandon Moore[18]; 15. 78-Austin Black[16]; 16. 26S-Lee Sommers[20]; 17. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[12]; 18. 4X-Zack Kramer[2]; 19. 61-Tyler Shullick[17]; 20. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]

B Feature 1 8 Laps

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]; 2. 2-Brendan Torok[1]; 3. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[6]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[4]; 8. (DNS) 18R-Brian Razum

B Feature 2 8 Laps

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[2]; 2. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 4. 8-Jim Leaser[4]; 5. 28C-Chris Smith[8]; 6. 27D-Steven Dolphin[6]; 7. 18-Ben Watson[5]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[8]; 6. 2-Brendan Torok[1]; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 8. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]; 7. 12-Dylan Watson[7]; 8. 18R-Brian Razum[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]; 2. 39M-DJ Foos[4]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 7. 18-Ben Watson[5]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[8]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[4]; 3. 4X-Zack Kramer[2]; 4. 78-Austin Black[5]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[3]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 7. 27D-Steven Dolphin[8]; 8. 28C-Chris Smith[6]

Qualifying 1

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.287[7]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.411[14]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.418[4]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:13.501[5]; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.537[6]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.545[3]; 7. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:13.546[2]; 8. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.582[1]; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.611[13]; 10. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.616[16]; 11. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:13.667[12]; 12. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:13.746[10]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.879[11]; 14. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.887[15]; 15. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:59.000[9]; 16. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:59.001[8]

Qualifying 2

1. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:13.311[1]; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.440[15]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.464[8]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:13.476[14]; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.680[11]; 6. 4X-Zack Kramer, 00:13.721[10]; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson, 00:13.736[16]; 8. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.754[12]; 9. 18-Ben Watson, 00:13.793[3]; 10. 78-Austin Black, 00:13.829[5]; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.856[2]; 12. 28C-Chris Smith, 00:13.942[7]; 13. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.959[13]; 14. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:14.244[9]; 15. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.615[4]; 16. 27D-Steven Dolphin, 00:59.000[6]

Dirt Trucks 29 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[5]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[7]; 4. P51-Dave Golembiewski[10]; 5. 95-Steve Miller[8]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[9]; 7. 32H-Dan Hennig[6]; 8. 36M-Cory McCaughey[1]; 9. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 10. 28-Cody Laird[11]; 11. 1M-Scott Milligan[14]; 12. 32-Kevin Phillips[13]; 13. 67-Ben Clapp[12]; 14. 9-Curt Inks[16]; 15. 20-Caleb Shearn[18]; 16. 7X-Dana Frey[17]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker[20]; 18. 99-Eric Potridge[19]; 19. 34-Todd Warnick[15]; 20. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]

B Feature 10 Laps

1. 9-Curt Inks[2]; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[4]; 3. 20-Caleb Shearn[1]; 4. 99-Eric Potridge[7]; 5. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 6. 35-Ron Miller[13]; 7. 00-Robbie Bohrer[8]; 8. 8W-Allen White[9]; 9. 51-Dave Bankey[12]; 10. 56X-Cody Hicks[3]; 11. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[5]; 12. 7XP-Cyle Poole[11]; 13. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki; 14. (DNS) 57MS-Mason Stull

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2]; 4. P51-Dave Golembiewski[1]; 5. 32-Kevin Phillips[7]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[5]; 7. 7X-Dana Frey[6]; 8. 99-Eric Potridge[8]; 9. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[9]; 10. 35-Ron Miller[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig[3]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 4. 28-Cody Laird[5]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[6]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[1]; 7. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[7]; 8. 00-Robbie Bohrer[8]; 9. 7XP-Cyle Poole[9]; 10. 57MS-Mason Stull[10]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[3]; 3. 36M-Cory McCaughey[2]; 4. 67-Ben Clapp[1]; 5. 34-Todd Warnick[5]; 6. 56X-Cody Hicks[6]; 7. 9S-Tony Parker[9]; 8. 8W-Allen White[8]; 9. 51-Dave Bankey[7]

Qualifying

1. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.151[22]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.215[8]; 3. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.297[2]; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.452[16]; 5. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.487[19]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.598[6]; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.775[15]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.859[29]; 9. 36M-Cory McCaughey, 00:17.874[24]; 10. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:17.994[11]; 11. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.041[9]; 12. 67-Ben Clapp, 00:18.129[21]; 13. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.157[7]; 14. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.180[23]; 15. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.183[4]; 16. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:18.309[20]; 17. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.400[26]; 18. 56X-Cody Hicks, 00:18.577[5]; 19. 32-Kevin Phillips, 00:18.662[28]; 20. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:18.804[27]; 21. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:18.816[18]; 22. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.912[3]; 23. 00-Robbie Bohrer, 00:19.139[14]; 24. 8W-Allen White, 00:19.166[17]; 25. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:19.195[25]; 26. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.215[10]; 27. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.686[13]; 28. 35-Ron Miller, 00:19.988[1]; 29. 57MS-Mason Stull, 00:20.653[12]