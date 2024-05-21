ASCS National Tour Speedweek Returns With June Events in Arkansas, Oklahoma

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (May 20, 2024) – With the new chapter for the American Sprint Car Series comes the revival of the ASCS Speedweek championship for the National Tour in June.

The 28th edition of the ASCS Speedweek will consist of five straight nights of racing through Arkansas and Oklahoma, featuring races at Texarkana 67 Speedway (Tuesday, June 11), Creek County Speedway (Thursday, June 13), Arrowhead Speedway (Friday, June 14) and Tri-State Speedway (Saturday, June 15) – the race on Wednesday, June 12, is still TBD.

The National Tour has already made stops at all four tracks, but in varying quantities. The last National Tour race at Texarkana 67 Speedway, in Texarkana, AR, ran in 2008 and was won by Gary Taylor.

Creek County Speedway, in Sapulpa, OK, hosted the National Tour last season for the first time since 2008 and saw Oklahoma’s Sean McClelland score the win.

Last year, the National Tour made its debut at the state-of-the-art Arrowhead Speedway facility in Colcord, OK. At that event, Landon Britt walked away with his first career National Tour win.

Tri-State Speedway, in Pocola, OK, has hosted the National Tour on five occasions – the last race being in 2006, won by Jason Johnson.

This year will mark the Speedweek’s return for the first time since 2022. In the last five editions of the contest there have been five different champions – Tim Crawley (2022), Ryan Timms (2021), Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2019), Sammy Swindell (2018) and Aaron Reutzel (2017).

PREVIOUS ASCS SPEEDWEEK CHAMPIONS:

2022 – Tim Crawley

2021 – Ryan Timms

2019 – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2018 – Sammy Swindell

2017 – Aaron Reutzel

2016 – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2015 – Wayne Johnson

2014 – Brad Loyet

2013 – Jeff Swindell

2012 – Wayne Johnson

2009 – Tim Crawley

2008 – Jason Johnson

2007 – Gary Wright

2006 – Jason Johnson

2005 – Darren Stewart

2004 – Tim Crawley

2003 – Shane Stewart

2002 – Gary Wright

2001 – Kevin Ramey

2000 – Gary Wright

1999 – Gary Wright

1998 – Terry Gray

1997 – Gary Wright

1996 – Terry Gray

1995 – Terry Gray

1994 – Gary Wright

1993 – Terry Gray

For more information about the ASCS Speedweek, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.