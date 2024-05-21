Huset’s High Bank Nationals Week Brings $100K-to-win Hustle, $250K-to-win Finale

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (May 20, 2024) – Two six-figure paydays will be on the line when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Huset’s Speedway for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, June 19-22.

The four-day event starts with the new two-day Huset’s High Bank Hustle (June 19-20), paying $100,000-to-win on Thursday. Then, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals concludes the week (June 21-22), featuring a $250,000-to-win/$5,000-to-start finale.

That $250,000 payout equals the largest payout in World of Outlaws history established last season with this event. Each of the opening night races (June 19 and June 21) will pay $20,000 to the winner.

Current Series points leader David Gravel, who also drives for Tod Quiring – owner of Huset’s Speedway – won the Huset’s High Bank Nationals last year. Sheldon Haudenschild won the first edition of the Huset’s High Bank Nationals in 2022.

Since the inception of the High Bank Nationals there hasn’t been a repeat winner of any of the nights – eight different winners in eight races.

EVENT INFO

Date – June 19-22

Location – Brandon, SD

Track Record – 10.319 sec. by Terry McCarl on May 10, 2009

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates open

5PM Grandstand Gates open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision

Last Race Video Recap (High Bank Nationals June 24, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Huset’s –

2023 – Kyle Larson on June 21, James McFadden on June 22, Logan Schuchart on June 23, David Gravel on June 24

2022 – Spencer Bayston on June 22, Michael Kofoid on June 23, Carson Macedo on June 24, Sheldon Haudenschild on June 25

2021 – David Gravel on June 21, Aaron Reutzel on June 22, David Gravel on Aug. 22

2020 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Sept. 5, Kyle Larson on Sept. 6

2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3

2015 –Donny Schatz won on June 14

2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2

2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3

2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3

2011 –Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20

2010 –Sammy Swindell won on July 1

2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3

2007 –Donny Schatz won on July 3

2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3

2005 –Brian Paulus won on June 28

2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6

2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18

2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2

2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3

2000 –Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7

1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7

1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3

1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28

1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29

1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23

1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22

1991 –Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25

1989 –Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26

1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11

1983 –Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

