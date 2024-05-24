USAC HOOSIER HUNDRED POSTPONED TO SATURDAY, MAY 25 AT IRP

By Richie Murray

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 24, 2024)………Rain has forced postponement of the 67th running of the Hoosier Hundred to Saturday, May 25, at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Mother Nature washed away Friday night’s originally scheduled 67th running of the event after qualifications were completed. Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) captured the pole position for the event with a two-lap combined time of 42.316 seconds around the .686-mile paved oval.

On Saturday, the gates will open at 7am Eastern with cars on track starting at 9am. The midget feature will run first followed by the USAC Silver Crown feature, the USF2000 main event and the USF Pro Series finale closing out the on-track action.

Saturday’s USAC Silver Crown feature has been shortened from 146 laps, 100 miles to 100 laps, 68.6 miles.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 24, 2024 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – 67th Hoosier Hundred / Carb Night Classic

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-42.316; 2. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-42.731; 3. Bobby Santos, 98, DJ-42.754; 4. Dakoda Armstrong, 5, C & A-42.939; 5. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-43.005; 6. Taylor Ferns, 555, Ferns-43.215; 7. Tyler Roahrig, 41, Newman-43.255; 8. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-43.411; 9. Trey Osborne, 81, BCR-43.694; 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 24, Haggenbottom-43.784; 11. Patrick Lawson, 2, Lawson-43.786; 12. Nathan Byrd, 40, Legacy/Wilson-43.821; 13. Trey Burke, 60, Legacy/Wilson-44.062; 14. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-44.098; 15. Casey Buckman, 25, Buckman/Sachs-44.131; 16. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-44.357; 17. Tanner Berryhill, 14, Hamilton-44.586; 18. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams/Cory-45.082; 19. Brent Yarnal, 29, Yarnal-46.861; 20. Nathan Moore, 48, Thomas/Moore-48.920; 21. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-NT; 22. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT; 23. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-NT; 24. Mario Clouser, 92, Kazmark-NT.

FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

POSTPONED TO SATURDAY, MAY 25

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-198, 2-Kody Swanson-190, 3-Justin Grant-183, 4-Kaylee Bryson-153, 5-Mario Clouser-148, 6-Taylor Ferns-144, 7-Logan Seavey-138, 8-Bobby Santos-125, 9-Gregg Cory-103, 10-Jerry Coons Jr.-101.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-64, 2-C.J. Leary-58, 3-Logan Seavey-48, 4-Daison Pursley-44, 5-Joey Amantea-41, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-37, 7-Brady Bacon-36, 8-Matt Westfall-36, 9-Kyle Cummins-32, 10-Tye Mihocko-32.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 25, 2024 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – 67th Hoosier Hundred / Carb Night Classic

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Kody Swanson (21.392)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Kody Swanson (42.316 – two laps combined)