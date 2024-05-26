DeVault “doubles down” in 410 sprints at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Zane DeVault “doubled down” at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction Saturday, May 25. The Plymouth, Indiana driver won both 20-lap 410 sprint features on Murphy Tractor and Equipment Night to claim the bonus for a total pay day of $5,000 at “The Track That Action Built.”

DeVault, aboard the Lane Racing #4, took the lead in the first Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature from Brandon Spithaler on lap two and held off a late race challenge from Cole Macedo in lapped traffic to score his first ever Fremont win.

In the second feature DeVault grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and hit his marks perfectly every lap on the bottom to head once again to Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane.

“I’ve been trying to get a win here for awhile and to put that four car back in victory lane…this is like their (the Lane family) second home. We thought about putting new tires on after that first feature but my guys grooved and siped the old set and they were perfect,” said DeVault beside his Islander Inn of Put-In-Bay, Premier Planning Services, Deshler Lanes, Wyatt Performance, Lead Head Water Fowl, Pro Auto Wraps, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

After opening the Double Down night of racing at Fremont with his third win of the season in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in the first of two features, Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller followed up with his second win of the year in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. Miller’s 49th career Fremont win was easy as Paul Weaver lead the first 12 laps of the 20-lap affair before Miller drove around the high line to take the lead. He had to survive two late race cautions for the victory

“The turn two cushion was pretty tricky and I almost gave that away,” said Miller of his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed sprint car.

In the first dirt truck feature Miller utilized the high line to pass Dave Golembiewski on the white flag lap and held on for the victory. Miller nearly made it three feature wins in one night – a feat he has accomplished before at Fremont, having won a 305 sprint, a dirt truck and a late model feature win all on the same night at the track a few years ago.

Miller lead the first half of the second truck feature before Dustin Keegan, a former truck track champion, slipped by on the outside. Miller rebounded and was side by side with Keegan coming to the white flag but a caution negated the move. Keegan held off Miller to score his 10th career Fremont win.

“I knew if I didn’t screw up on that last restart I’d be okay. It’s been awhile since we got a win here and this feels great,” said Keegan beside his Sonny’s Signs, Burmeister Trophy, Jeff Ward Demolition backed #17X.

In the second 305 sprint feature, Paul Weaver, who finished second to Miller in the first main event and is a five time and defending Fremont Speedway division champion, Weaver took the lead from Miller on lap two and expertly sliced through traffic to score his 79th career Fremont Speedway win, more than anyone in the history of the track.

“We’ve had terrible luck to start the year with engine gremlins and other stupid stuff happening. Thanks to Bob Hampshire we got the motor figured out and we’re going strong again,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting backed #1W.

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4-Zane DeVault[4]; 2. 16T-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 6. 23-Cale Thomas[9]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]; 8. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry[12]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[20]; 11. 16-DJ Foos[13]; 12. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 13. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 14. 19-TJ Michael[22]; 15. 14-Sean Rayhall[16]; 16. 3V-Chris Verda[23]; 17. 1-Nate Dussel[21]; 18. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]; 20. 46-Michael Bauer[18]; 21. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[15]; 22. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]; 23. 2+-Brian Smith[24]; 24. 34-Sterling Cling[19]

A Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 4-Zane DeVault[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 4. 16T-Cole Macedo[2]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[10]; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs[8]; 7. 23-Cale Thomas[6]; 8. 1-Nate Dussel[17]; 9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 11. 16-DJ Foos[11]; 12. 32-Bryce Lucius[13]; 13. 19-TJ Michael[14]; 14. X-Mike Keegan[12]; 15. 3V-Chris Verda[16]; 16. 46-Michael Bauer[20]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[19]; 18. 34-Sterling Cling[24]; 19. 14-Sean Rayhall[15]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[18]; 21. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[21]; 22. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[22]; 23. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 24. 2+-Brian Smith[23]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[4]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[6]; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[8]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[10]; 8. 12-Luke Griffith[7]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 10. 16E-Caleb Erwin[12]; 11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 13. 98-Robert Robenalt[11]

Qualifying 1: 1. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.407[6]; 2. 16T-Cole Macedo, 00:12.410[15]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:12.522[11]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.574[3]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.595[21]; 6. X-Mike Keegan, 00:12.617[16]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.642[9]; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.643[17]; 9. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:12.661[31]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.735[1]; 11. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.765[19]; 12. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.771[24]; 13. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.815[26]; 14. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.838[5]; 15. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:12.889[18]; 16. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.912[23]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.944[2]; 18. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:12.955[7]; 19. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.958[4]; 20. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.984[10]; 21. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.097[22]; 22. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.121[12]; 23. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.122[27]; 24. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.186[29]; 25. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.225[8]; 26. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.301[28]; 27. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.311[13]; 28. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.409[25]; 29. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:13.693[14]; 30. 16E-Caleb Erwin,

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[8]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[11]; 6. 8K-Zack Kramer[2]; 7. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]; 8. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[15]; 10. 28-Shawn Valenti[13]; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[19]; 12. 2-Brendan Torok[17]; 13. 9R-Logan Riehl[12]; 14. 19R-Steve Rando[14]; 15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16]; 17. 26-Lee Sommers[10]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]; 19. 3X-Blayne Keckler[9]; 20. 78-Austin Black[22]; 21. 8-Jim Leaser[23]; 22. 51M-Haldon Miller[20]; 23. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[21]; 24. 98-Dave Hoppes[24]

A Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[7]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[9]; 6. 26M-Jamie Miller[1]; 7. 49I-John Ivy[8]; 8. 8K-Zack Kramer[6]; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[13]; 10. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]; 11. 19R-Steve Rando[14]; 12. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[15]; 13. 2-Brendan Torok[12]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]; 15. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[23]; 16. 3X-Blayne Keckler[19]; 17. 26-Lee Sommers[17]; 18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16]; 19. 51M-Haldon Miller[22]; 20. 8-Jim Leaser[21]; 21. 98-Dave Hoppes[24]; 22. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[5]; 23. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]; 24. 78-Austin Black[20]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]; 2. 4X-Bobby Clark[2]; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[3]; 4. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6]; 5. 78-Austin Black[5]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]; 8. 1S-James Saam[4]; 9. 6W-Chris Wityk[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.469[7]; 2. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:13.843[9]; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:13.926[23]; 4. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:13.965[6]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.967[2]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.038[5]; 7. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.051[8]; 8. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.160[11]; 9. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.163[1]; 10. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:14.169[3]; 11. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.195[20]; 12. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.216[26]; 13. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:14.251[15]; 14. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.282[17]; 15. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:14.329[16]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.387[18]; 17. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:14.426[12]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.473[13]; 19. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:14.603[22]; 20. 4X-Bobby Clark, 00:14.610[19]; 21. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.728[25]; 22. 1S-James Saam, 00:14.746[4]; 23. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.748[21]; 24. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.813[14]; 25. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:14.976[24]; 26. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:15.787[27]; 27. 6W-Chris Wityk, 00:18.002[10]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4M-Jamie Miller[6]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 3. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 5. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10]; 6. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 7. 9-Curt Inks[9]; 8. 67-Ben Clapp[11]; 9. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8]; 10. 7X-Dana Frey[15]; 11. 99-Eric Potridge[16]; 12. 9S-Tony Parker[23]; 13. 32-Kevin Phillips[13]; 14. 7XP-Cyle Poole[24]; 15. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[22]; 16. 00-Robbie Bohrer[20]; 17. 8-Keith Sorg[5]; 18. 1M-Scott Milligan[14]; 19. 32H-Dan Hennig[7]; 20. 20-Caleb Shearn[19]; 21. 28-Cody Laird[12]; 22. 51-Dave Bankey[21]; 23. 34-Todd Warnick[17]; 24. 26-Kyle Lagrou[18]

A Feature 2: 1. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[1]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[4]; 5. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 6. 8-Keith Sorg[16]; 7. 32H-Dan Hennig[18]; 8. 28-Cody Laird[20]; 9. 9S-Tony Parker[11]; 10. 7X-Dana Frey[9]; 11. 99-Eric Potridge[10]; 12. 7XP-Cyle Poole[13]; 13. 34-Todd Warnick[22]; 14. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[14]; 15. 51-Dave Bankey[21]; 16. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]; 17. 67-Ben Clapp[7]; 18. 32-Kevin Phillips[12]; 19. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 20. 1M-Scott Milligan[17]; 21. 20-Caleb Shearn[19]; 22. 00-Robbie Bohrer[15]; 23. (DNS) 26-Kyle Lagrou

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2]; 2. 20-Caleb Shearn[1]; 3. 00-Robbie Bohrer[7]; 4. 51-Dave Bankey[4]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[3]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker[5]; 7. 7XP-Cyle Poole[8]; 8. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.357[10]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.723[2]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.792[3]; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.826[1]; 5. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.948[22]; 6. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:18.018[23]; 7. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.102[8]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.145[13]; 9. 36M-Cory McCaughey, 00:18.158[18]; 10. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.214[7]; 11. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:18.273[16]; 12. 67-Ben Clapp, 00:18.366[12]; 13. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.378[5]; 14. 32-Kevin Phillips, 00:18.392[6]; 15. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.570[24]; 16. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:18.646[25]; 17. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.741[11]; 18. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.751[21]; 19. 26-Kyle Lagrou, 00:18.867[9]; 20. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:19.088[4]; 21. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.189[14]; 22. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.834[19]; 23. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:19.939[15]; 24. 00-Robbie Bohrer, 00:19.966[17]; 25. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:20.154[20]