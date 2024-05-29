Jackson Motorplex Preparing for Three Standout Race Nights in July

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 28, 2024) – July is setting up to be a fun month at Jackson Motorplex with three marquee nights of racing on tap.

The season opener is now slated for Friday, July 12, for the Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing.

The Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting was scheduled to start the year last Friday before more than two inches of rain on race day forced track officials to postpone the date to Thursday, July 25.

The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars will take part that night in the Wieskus Memorial. The feature pays $3,000 to win and there is a $250 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Quick Change Rebuilds as well as bonus money throughout the program in honor of the Wieskus Family. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will also be a part of the program.

Also of note, GRP Motorsports is offering a $3,000 bonus if a driver can win the 360 main event at Jackson Motorplex as well as at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on July 20.

The Jackson Motorplex doubleheader concludes on Friday, July 26, with the Merle Johnson Memorial 410 Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars ($7,000 to win) and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing are the featured divisions.

Race tickets for all events are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

July 12 for Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .