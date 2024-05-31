NEW DRIVERS HIGHLIGHT MUST SEE TRIP TO NEW YORK

From Must See Racing

May 30, 2024 – Three new drivers will join the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts when the series invades the state of New York this Saturday night June 1.

The series will be competing at Lancaster Motorplex in Lancaster, New York for the first time ever. This will be only the second time in the series history that MSR has competed in New York state. The series visited Shangri-La II Speedway in Tioga Center and Oswego Speedway in Oswego in 2012. Both events drew huge crowds and Aaron Pierce and Jimmy McCune picked up the victories respectively.

Three drivers who have never competed in an MSR points paying event, or haven’t competed in a very long time, are set to join the tour this weekend. Justin Harper, John Inman, and Aaron Willison will test their skill against the MSR regulars on neutral ground.

Harper is a former AVSS Rookie of the Year. Inman is a former Southern Sprint Car Shootout series champion. Willison is five months removed from his 50K victory in the Open Wheel Showdown at the “Bullring” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Each of these drivers is more than capable of giving the MSR regulars a run for their money.

This will be the first-ever visit of winged sprint cars to Lancaster Motorplex. Lancaster Motorplex is a 5/8-mile speedway just south of Buffalo, New York. ISMA Supermodifieds have previously visited the speedway in the past.

Bobby Santos III picked up the MSR season opener at Berlin Raceway on May 18. He will be one of many drivers battling for the $5,000 first place prize money Saturday night. Other expected entrants include Davey Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Joe Liguori, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Dalton Rombough, and Joe Speakman among others.

