CBS Bringing New World of Outlaws Docu-Special on June 9

CONCORD, NC (June 1, 2024) – The path to the World of Outlaws will be showcased on CBS with a new one-hour special on Sunday, June 9, at 12:30 p.m. (ET).

In the documentary-style show – World of Outlaws: The Dirt Road to Stardom – the ladder system of going from racing dirt Midgets to 410 Sprint Cars will be highlighted with a focus on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota from the April Wildcat Showdown event at US 36 Raceway.

The special will showcase the stars of both Series, including 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, current World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid – who went from racing Midgets to Sprint Cars – and those trying to make their way to The Greatest Show on Dirt like Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms and more.

The show will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET), on Sunday, June 9, marking the World of Outlaws’ third time on the main CBS network.

Fans will also get to see World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota races from the 2024 season throughout the year on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), presented in a half-hour special.

World of Outlaws CBS/CBS Sports Schedule:

Sunday, June 9 – World of Outlaws: The Dirt Road to Stardom (CBS main network)

Sunday, June 23 – World of Outlaws Late Model Dairyland Showdown (CBS Sports)

Sunday, July 7 – World of Outlaws Sprint Car Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial (CBS Sports)

Sunday, July 21 – World of Outlaws Late Model Gopher 50 (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Aug. 4 – Xtreme Outlaw Midget DIAEDGE Double Down Showdown (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Aug. 18 – World of Outlaws Sprint Car Summer Nationals (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Sept. 1 – World of Outlaws Late Model Prairie Dirt Classic (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Sept. 15 – World of Outlaws Sprint Car Knoxville Nationals (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Sept. 29 – World of Outlaws Late Models at Highland Speedway (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Oct. 13 – World of Outlaws Sprint Car Huset’s Shootout (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Oct. 27 – World of Outlaws Late Models at Atomic Speedway (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Nov. 10 – Xtreme Outlaw Championship Finale at Jacksonville Speedway (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Nov. 24 – World of Outlaws Late Models World Finals (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Dec. 8 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars World Finals (CBS Sports)

