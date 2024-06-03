UNE AND JULY HEAT UP WILMOT RACEWAY AS SUMMER COMES IN

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Sunday, June 2, 2024)–The unofficial start of summer has begun with Wilmot Raceway’s 74th Season getting into full swing.

A sun drenched crowd was treated to an outstanding performance by the Monster Truck Throwdown special event on a reset Sunday afternoon, June 2, after rains washed out the originally planned event on June 1.

Action on the 3/8-mile banked oval resumes on Saturday, June 8 with Family Night Checkered Flag Giveaway featuring 11-75 IRA Lightning Sprints, Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints Powered by Gandrud Performance earning Catalyst Exhibits Wilmot points as well, plus B&L Office Furniture powered by Great American Tire & Auto Repair Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars and Liftpro Powered By Gandrud Chevrolet/Hepfner Racing Products Wings 604 Crate Engine Winged Sprint Cars.

June 8 Grandstands open at 5 pm with on track activity at 5:30 pm followed by racing at 6:45 pm. Grandstand admission is $15.00 for everyone ages 13 & Over, ages 12 & under admitted free. Pits open at 3 pm with all pit passes $30.00. For updates phone track side race line 262-862-2090 or check official website wilmotraceway.com or track Facebook page.

Newly opened Culver’s of Paddock Lake hosts a motorsports and street vehicle Cruisin’ Night 4 p.m. until dark Wednesday, June 12. Youngsters are invited to bring the family to see competitors from Wilmot Raceway and other area racing facilities display their machines allowing an up close and personal look.

Let’s Go Racing Motorsports Report hosted by Mike Babicz will be broadcasting its podcast live from the show on 216TheNet and Let’s Go Racing Facebook pages along with 216 Creator Studio You Tube.

Starting off a twinbill for Father’s Day weekend Friday, June 14 is Badger Truck & Tractor Pull with Combine Demolition Derby.

Bumper to Bumper IRA Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars return highlighting the Father’s Day Spectacular Saturday, June 15 plus WingLESS Sprints, Unified Street Stocks and Bandits.

USAC National Sprint Cars make their only appearance of the season at the historic Wilmot oval on Saturday, June 22. Wilmot/Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints along with IRA Lightning Sprints round out the one of a kind all sprint car spectacular program.

Saturday Night Thunder closes out the schedule for the month on June 29 featuring Lightning Sprints, IMCA Modifieds in their only scheduled appearance of the month, Street Stocks and Bandits

Carload and Fireworks Night is Wilmot’s pre-Independence Day Holiday event Tuesday, July 2. Winged 604 Crate Powered Sprint Cars, WingLESS Sprints and Bandits provide the on track action. Racing Roundup hosted by Jim Tretow will have a live broadcast from the Raceway.

Wilmot Raceway’s Body Craft M3 Custom Graphics Pace Truck will be in the traditional Village of Antioch July 4 Parade. Several other drivers can usually be found at other area celebrations and parades.

Featuring on and off track fun and excitement starts off with a pre-race event evening party with activities and music on Thursday, July 11 to get things going for the two-day NOS Energy World of Outlaw Sprints in the Larry Hillerud Classic which features the traveling national winged warriors Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. WingLESS Sprints complete the card both nights.

Post-race Friday, July 12 will have activities and live music.

Anderson’s Maple Syrup Pancake Breakfast starts things off Saturday, July 13 as 11-time IRA Champion and 2023 Wilmot regular season 410 Winged Sprint Car Championship winner Bill Balog, originally from Alaska now calling Wisconsin home, has his title marketing partner head up a great way to start the day. Mid-day activities and live music will get the fans and competitors ready for the night’s action.

Following a week off, Saturday Night Thunder on July 27 features an all sprint car card with wingLESS, Winged 604 crate sprints and lightning sprints scheduled.

A first for Wilmot with the World of Outlaw Late Models coming into town on a special Monday program, July 29. IMCA modifieds wind out the card.

Current unofficial point leaders heading into June are Brian Strane Jr., 14-year-old IRA Lightning Sprints competitor. Second generation competitor Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL leads the WingLESS. Kenosha’s Blake Kreuser heads up the Unified Street Stocks. Joel Crowbridge of Union Grove, Scott Neitzel of Beaver Dam, Austin Orth of Salem leads the Bandits.

For information and tickets to most Wilmot Raceway events check the official track website. The World of Outlaws Sprints tickets are available at SLS Promotions site exclusively as this is a leased event and Wilmot Raceway does not handle ticket sales.