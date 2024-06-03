WNY Doubleheader Kicks off June for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Ransomville, NY) | To kick off the month of June, the Empire Super Sprints are set to head to Western NY for a doubleheader weekend. For the only time in 2024, the tour will make a stop at the Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, NY on Friday night and at the Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan, NY on Saturday night.

Friday’s trip to the Ransomville Speedway will again pay tribute to Ron Lux in the 25 lap Ron Lux Memorial paying $2,000 to win. Lux competed in the supermodified division at Oswego Speedway where he was a champion, along with the USAC sanctioned sprint car events. His career came to an untimely end in 1966, as Lux succumbed to injuries sustained in a USAC sprint car crash at the age of 28.

On Saturday, the tour moves an hour and a half south to the Freedom Motorsports Park. Saturday’s event at Freedom will be one of the highest paying tour events of the season, with $4,800 being added to the purse in memory of Julia Horton. The added prize money has been distributed through the field – the A-Main will pay $4,000 to win, $600 for 10th and $400 to start! Last year at Freedom, it was Jonathan Preston who was victorious.

The weekends Cobra Coaches Dash Series dashes will pay $125 to the winner of the four lap affair each night courtesy of IndyKart Raceway Indoor Karting. IndyKart is an authentic indoor racing experience where drivers can compete in professional, fully electric racing karts at speeds of over 45mph on a European-style racing circuit.

Pricing information and a full order of events for the weekends on-track action can be found on both Ransomville and Freedoms websites and social media pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com)

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, June 7 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY ($2,000 to Win Ron Lux Memorial)

Saturday, June 8 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, NY ($4,000 to Win)

Saturday, June 15 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to win Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular)