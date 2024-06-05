REIGLING BROS PRESENTS SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS AND ONTARIO TRADITIONAL SPRINTS DOUBLEHEADER AT SOUTH BUXTON

Peter Turford

St. Marys, Ont. (June 5, 2024) – The Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) series and the Ontario Traditional Sprints (OTS) series in conjunction with Riegling Bros. Truck and Equipment Sales are presenting racers with a unique opportunity.

On June 15, 2024 at South Buxton Speedway (also known as Southern Ontario Motor Speedway), racers and teams will be eligible to compete in both series’ features, with $500 in bonus pay on the line as well. The June 15 program at South Buxton will be set up so that all of the winged SOS events will be completed prior to the non-winged OTS events. Following the SOS feature, any teams that wish to compete in the OTS events will be allotted time to remove their wings in order to participate in the OTS portion of the evening’s events (heat races and feature).

In addition to their regular pay, drivers who elect to do double-duty will also have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses through the generosity of Riegling Bros. Truck and Equipment Sales, who have added $500 into the purse. The top-finishing SOS driver in the OTS feature will be eligible for a $200 bonus, and the same will be true for the top-finishing OTS driver in the SOS feature. There will also be an bonus of $100 awarded to the driver with the best combined feature finish.

The fine print:

The OTS requires any SOS team that would like to compete in their feature event to have made an honest attempt to run the OTS heat races. The heats will be after the SOS feature, thus the removal of the wings will be just a one-time thing through the course of the evening. There is no heat race requirement to run the SOS feature.

If you have registered with either the OTS or SOS, you do not have to register with the other organization to compete. Each organization will recognize each other’s registration. If you are looking to compete in both features, the driver is required to purchase two pit passes for themselves.

The SOS will allow any cast iron based engine to compete, but if it does not meet Knoxville 360 engine specs, the car(s) will start all SOS events behind all Knoxville-legal engines, even if that team qualified ahead of a Knoxville-legal engine.

The next SOS event is a twin bill with the Ontario Traditional Sprints series scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway in Merlin, Ontario. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca and www.southernontariomotorspeedway.com for more information.

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy Ten Media 2024 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints