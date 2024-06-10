Dobie tops GLSS field in Sprints at Limaland

by Gerry Keysor
Sunny skies and a stiff northwest breeze made for a slick clay oval at Limaland on Friday night, but Wapakoneta, Ohio’s Devon Dobie didn’t mind as he led green to checkered to win the K&L Ready Mix Clash/Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial feature for the GLSS Ohio CAT Sprint Cars.
Dobie would start from the pole position alongside No. 24 Kobe Allison, and would lead all 25 laps en route to the victory. No. 11G Luke Griffith tried to run down Dobie in lapped traffic late, but was unable to catch the No. 23. Griffith would settle for second, with No. 22H Randy Hannagan third, No. 85 Dustin Daggett fourth and Allison finishing in fifth.
GREAT LAKES SUPER SPRINTS – 22 Entries
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[9]; 4. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]; 5. 24-Kobe Allison[2]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]; 7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[11]; 9. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[10]; 10. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]; 11. 17-Jared Horstman[13]; 12. 48-Mike Burkin[8]; 13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]; 14. 37-Noah Dunlap[22]; 15. 31-Jac Nickles[17]; 16. 11H-Caleb Harmon[12]; 17. 88N-Frank Neill[19]; 18. 66-Chase Dunham[18]; 19. 19P-Brady Parmeley[14]; 20. 13S-Drew Siferd[16]; 21. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[20]; 22. 18-Brian Razum[21]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[2]; 2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[3]; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[5]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[8]; 8. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]; 3. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[3]; 4. 24-Kobe Allison[4]; 5. 19P-Brady Parmeley[6]; 6. 31-Jac Nickles[5]; 7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 2. 48-Mike Burkin[1]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]; 4. 11H-Caleb Harmon[3]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham[6]; 7. 18-Brian Razum[7]
Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:14.175[7]; 2. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.239[8]; 3. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:14.423[4]; 4. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 00:14.515[2]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:14.594[1]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:14.643[6]; 7. 37-Noah Dunlap, 00:14.969[3]; 8. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:15.983[5]
Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:14.353[4]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:14.384[3]; 3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:14.729[6]; 4. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon, 00:14.903[7]; 5. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:15.090[2]; 6. 19P-Brady Parmeley, 00:15.092[5]; 7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:15.131[1]
Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:14.405[2]; 2. 48-Mike Burkin, 00:14.545[1]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:14.589[6]; 4. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:14.686[3]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.705[7]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:15.253[5]; 7. 18-Brian Razum, 00:15.297[4]