Final BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Tune-Up Race This Sunday at Huset’s Speedway During Goodin Company Night

– BRANDON, S.D. (June 10, 2024) – This Sunday marks the final weekly program at Huset’s Speedway prior to one of sprint car racing’s crown jewel events the following week.

The high-banked oval hosts Goodin Company Night this weekend featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

It will serve as the last opportunity for sprint car drivers to tune up prior to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS, which features the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle June 19-20 followed by the final two nights of the $250,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 21-22. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be part of all four nights.

There has been a different feature winner in all five Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main events contested this season with Tyler Drueke, Tim Kaeding, Anthony Macri, Austin McCarl and Daison Pursley scoring victories.

Entering this Sunday’s event, Kaleb Johnson leads the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings at the track by 38 points over Justin Henderson with Christopher Thram (41 points back) ranking third.

J.J. Zebell stands atop the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings by three points over Zach Olivier. Cory Yeigh is four points behind Zebell.

Brady Donnohue took over the points lead in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings last weekend by eight points over Dusty Ballenger. Koby Werkmeister and Shayle Bade are tied for third – a dozen points behind Donnohue.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); and Brylee Gough – 1(May 19)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

