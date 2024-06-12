$55,555 to Kyle Larson at Eagle

From Bill Wright

Eagle, NE (June 11th, 2024), Eagle Raceway- With $55,555 on the line for the winner, Kyle Larson took the lead on lap 21 of the 40 lap High Limit Racing feature and went on to take the checkers.

A hot night at Eagle started with Carson Macedo (5th car out to time) setting quick time overall in the first of two qualifying groups at 11.322 seconds on the 1/3-mile banked oval. James McFadden (2nd car out) was second quick, followed by Brent Marks (15th), Kerry Madsen (14th) and Jacob Allen (1st). Kyle Larson (16th car out) was quickest in the second group, followed by Spencer Bayston (7th), Sye Lynch (2nd), Tanner Thorson (4th) and Rico Abreu (17th). Buddy Kofoid had something break in his car sending him straight into the turn two wall and tumbling down the track. He was uninjured, but done for the night and heading for his shop in Knoxville early.

Heat one (started): 1. Marks 19 (1) 2. Corey Day 14 (3) 3. Brad Sweet 49 (5) 4. Allen 1a (2) 5. Ca. Macedo 41 (4) / 6. Parker Price-Miller 9P (6) 7. Cole Macedo 16T (8) 8. Ayrton Gennetten 3 (7) 9. Jack Dover 53 (10) 10. Brian Brown 21 (9) 11. Tyler Drueke 95 (11)

8-lap heats took the winner and the highest qualifier (starting 4th) that finished in the top five to the Dash. Top five to the feature. Marks led the distance. Day took second from Allen on lap two, and Sweet grabbed third on lap three.

Heat two (started): 1. Chase Randall 2KS (2) 2. Gio Scelzi 18 (3) 3. Madsen 55V (1) 4. McFadden 83 (4) 5. Cory Eliason 8 (8) / 6. Jace Park 45x (6) 7. Austin McCarl 88A (7) 8. Brenham Crouch 1 (9) 9. Bryce Lucius 6 (5) 10. Skyler Prochaska 35 (11) 11. Paul Solomon 7 (10)

Randall led wire to wire. Scelzi shot by Madsen for second on lap two. Eliason jumped from eighth to the final transfer on lap one.

Heat three (started): 1. Abreu 24 (2) 2. Lynch 42 (1) 3. Larson 57 (4) 4. Aaron Reutzel 87 (3) 5. Chris Windom 55 (6) / 6. Don Droud Jr. 1m (8) 7. Kasey Kahne 9 (7) 8. Justin Peck 13 (5) 9. Jake Bubak 27B (9) 10. Kelby Watt 1K (10) DNS – Buddy Kofoid 83JR

Rico led the top four in mostly single-file fashion. The battle was for fifth. Droud worked to get around Windom for the final transfer on lap three. When he tried the cushion with two to go, Windom worked back around him to take the spot back.

Heat four (started): 1. Thorson 88 (1) 2. Anthony Macri 39M (2) 3. Bayston 5 (4) 4. Tyler Courtney 7BC (5) 5. Garet Williamson 23 (3) / 6. Kyle Reinhardt 71 (6) 7. Zeb Wise 26 (7) 8. Logan Schuchart 1s (8) 9. Stu Snyder 81 (9) 10. Kevin Newton 16TH (10)

Thorson led the distance despite an exchange of sliders with Macri. Bayston worked by Williamson for third at the halfway point, and then Courtney worked by for fourth on lap five. Reinhardt closed late on Williamson but ran out of laps.

C main (started): 1. Dover (1) 2. Bubak (2) / 3. Snyder (4) 4. Brown (3) 5. Watt (6) 6. Prochaska (5) 7. Drueke (7) 8. Newton (8) 9. Solomon (9) DNS – Kofoid

The 10-lapper transferred the top two to the B. Bubak took second on lap two from Snyder and they rode from there.

Dash (started): 1. Ca. Macedo (1) 2. Thorson (3) 3. Abreu (2) 4. Larson (5) 5. Bayston (7) 6. McFadden (6) 7. Marks (8) 8. Randall (4)

The 6-lapper was mostly a single-file affair with Thorson getting the jump on Abreu for second.

B main (started): 1. Co. Macedo (7) 2. Price-Miller (3) 3. Peck (2) 4. Lucius (1) / 5. Reinhardt (6) 6. Kahne (8) 7. McCarl (9) 8. Park (5) 9. Gennetten (11) 10. Wise (10) 11. Crouch (13) 12. Dover (14) 13. Schuchart (12) 14. Bubak (15) 15. Droud (4)

The 12-lapper transferred the top four to the A. Lucius led PPM< Peck, Reinhardt and Droud early. Droud and seventh starting Co. Macedo were challenging Reinhardt for the final transfer when he inadvertently turned down into Droud's left front ending his run. Co. Macedo hit the cushion to pass both Reinhardt and Peck to move into third on the restart. He then took second from PPM and made the pass for the win on lap nine. PPM and Peck moved by Lucius on lap 11, but the youngster held onto the final transfer. A main (started): 1. Larson (4) 2. Sweet (13) 3. McFadden (6) 4. Ca. Macedo (1) 5. Madsen (15) 6. Courtney (16) 7. Randall (8) 8. Price-Miller (22) 9. Scelzi (11) 10. Thorson (2) 11. Peck (23) 12. Bayston (5) 13. Windom (18) 14. Williamson (20) 15. Eliason (19) 16. Wise (25, prov.) 17. Day (9) 18. Kahne (26, prov.) 19. Abreu (3) 20. Macri (12) 21. Co. Macedo (21) 22. Allen (17) 23. Lucius (24) 24. Lynch (10) 25. Marks (7) 26. Reutzel (14) The 40-lapper paid $55,555 to win. At Eagle, you are in the game from anywhere in the pack, but Ca. Macedo looked to be the class of the field early as he led Thorson, Abreu and Larson. Randall shot from eighth to the top five on lap two, and shot by Larson on the cushion a lap later for fourth. Larson took note and used the high side himself to get back by Randall for fourth. Ca. Macedo was in lapped traffic on the eight circuit, but Marks slid Bayston in a battle for eighth and got sideways. Bayston clipped him and broke his front end. Abreu passed Thorson for second on the restart. Larson worked by Thorson on lap ten for third. Day was on the move now, and moved into fourth on lap 14. Ca. Macedo hit traffic again on lap 17, but it was short-lived when Day's right rear tire blew sky high. Abreu also had a flat, as did Co. Macedo and all returned to the rear. The restart saw Ca. Macedo start on the inside on the double-file restart, ahead of Larson, McFadden, a surging Sweet, Randall and Thorson. Larson through a mega-slider on Ca. Macedo to lead lap 19, but Macedo shot back by to lead lap 20. Larson was persistent and shot back by to take the point for good on lap 21. Sweet moved into second, and McFadden third, and Madsen was a factor as well, before rubber hit with about ten to go. In the end, Price-Miller was hard-charger, in a race that saw five drivers move forward at least ten spots.