Jacob Denney Undeniable in Jacksonville Speedway Victory with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

Jacksonville, IL. (6/14/24) Jacob Denney would prove tough enough to tame the bullring of Jacksonville Illinois to earn his second career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League in the second night of the 11th Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV after leading twenty-six of the exciting thirty lap feature.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-three talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Jacob Denney start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 12.161-second lap as Gavin Miller, Cannon McIntosh, and Karter Sarff would notch the heat racing wins.

Starting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull and Mike Hess, lead the field as the green flag flew with Thomas Meseraull gaining the initial advantage with Gavin Miller, Jacob Denney, Chase McDermand, and Karter Sarff rounding out the opening laps top five.

Overshooting the cushion in turn four while leading on lap four would find Thomas Meseraull going into defensive driving with Gavin Miller overtaking for the prized position on the field with Jacob Denney shooting into second as Chase McDermand filed into third with a recovering Meseraull and Cannon McIntosh battling closely for fourth and fifth positions.

Flying into the lead on the following lap would find fifth-starting Jacob Denney use the high side to drive past the low running Gavin Miller with precision on the tricky track as Chase McDermand flew into a podium placement dash with Thomas Meseraull, Kale Drake, and Cannon McIntosh.

Holding steady for the remaining twenty-six revolutions with thrilling action aplenty would find Jacob Denney clinching his first feature win of the season over a quickly gaining and eighth-starting Kale Drake, who finished runner-up for the second straight night, as Thomas Meseraull showed plenty of speed in his racing return in a solid third place finish.

“It’s been over a year since our last National Midget win so this feels great to win with so much talent in this field,” said Jacob Denney in the Jacksonville Speedway winners circle. Adding, “That choose cone can either help or hurt, I was able to get past a few guys under yellow by using the choice to my advantage and after that I knew we had a shot and it was time to go on a technical track.”

Staying in the hunt all event, Chase McDermand would finish fourth from starting sixth with seventh-starting Cannon McIntosh rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in Night Two of the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV at Jacksonville Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets | Jacksonville Speedway | 6/14/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 25-Jacob Denney(12.161)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 71-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 3N-Jake Neuman(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 25-Jacob Denney

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 25-Jacob Denney[5]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake[8]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 4. 17-Chase McDermand[6]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 8. 3N-Jake Neuman[22]; 9. 91-Zach Daum[13]; 10. 56-Mitchell Davis[12]; 11. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[15]; 12. 43-Gunnar Setser[16]; 13. 16C-David Camfield Jr[17]; 14. 66-Jayden Clay[19]; 15. 06-Kevin Newton[9]; 16. 92-Mike Hess[2]; 17. 95-Chris Andrews[10]; 18. 10C-Dalton Camfield[14]; 19. 7-Shannon McQueen[20]; 20. 17C-Devin Camfield[18]; 21. 83-Will Armitage[21]; 22. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]; 23. 14S-Tyler Edwards[23].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[7]; 3. 97K-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 10C-Dalton Camfield[1]; 5. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 6. 16C-David Camfield Jr[6]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[8]; 8. (DNS) 14S-Tyler Edwards.

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[4]; 3. 17-Chase McDermand[6]; 4. 95-Chris Andrews[5]; 5. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[3]; 6. 91-Zach Daum[8]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 8. 3N-Jake Neuman[2].

Auto Meter Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 2. 92-Mike Hess[7]; 3. 06-Kevin Newton[2]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 5. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen[1]; 7. 83-Will Armitage[5].

