MCPHERSON, WESTBROOK, BEGOLO, LOGGIE, AND THORNE TAKE OHSWEKEN WINS

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 14, 2024) – Renway Energy and McKeough Supply presented the Race Of Champions Sportsman Shootout at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday; Cody McPherson, Dylan Westbrook, Brent Begolo, Ron Loggie, Wayde Thorne took A-Main wins.

RoC Sportsman Modifieds

The 25 lap Sportsman Modified A-Main began with Kraig Handly on pole and Noah Mamo starting alongside. Cody McPherson made quick work, leading the first lap after starting fourth on the grid. McPherson was on rails, leading the race with a healthy cushion to the rest of the pack. The race ran caution-free despite the hard battling in the mid-field. McPherson had to deal with traffic near the end of the race however he navigated through it, losing little time and winning the race by a fair margin. Next to cross the finish line were James Friesen in second, Mamo third, Chad Chevalier fourth, and Adam Leslie fifth.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

The front row of the grid featured Darren Dryden and Dylan Westbrook to begin the 25 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Westbook led the first lap, overtaking Dryden. Cory Turner turned up the wick on the opening laps, threatening Westbrook’s lead. Westbrook responded by putting a large gap between himself and Cory Turner as they both had to steer through heavy traffic. With five laps to go Westbrook was checked out with a four second lead over Cory Turner. Westbrook secured the victory, his fourth in a row to remain undefeated at Ohsweken in 2024. Cory Turner finished in second with his brother Ryan Turner again sharing the podium with him. Rounding out the top five were Mike Bowman in fourth and Nick Sheridan in fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Jonah Mutton started on pole alongside Steve Murdock to take the green flag for the 20 lap Crate Sprint A-Main. Murdock led the opening laps until a caution flag fell due to A.J. Lewis spinning to a stop in turn three. Murdock led a smooth restart to green while Brent Begolo got around Mutton for second place. Begolo used traffic to his benefit, quickly catching the leader Murdock by lap twelve. Begolo went on to win his first career Crate Sprint feature. Rounding out the top five were Murdock in second, Mutton third, Al Sleight fourth, and Ashton VanEvery fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Kyle Andress started on pole with Blake Jr Bomberry next to him for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Bomberry led the first lap and quickly putting a gap over the field. Ron Loggie was on a furious charge through the field after starting 16th on the grid. On lap six, Loggie could be found in second place after overtaking the previous week’s winner, Kyle Wert. Lap nine saw a caution flag fall due to Remington Price coming to a stop on the backstretch. Loggie had a great launch off the restart, overtaking Bomberry for the lead. This proved to be the key to win the race, as no one could catch Loggie when he was in clean air. Loggie picked up his first Ohsweken Speedway win by more than two seconds. Rounding out the top five were Ryan Beagle in second, Kyle Wert third, Rodney Rutherford fourth, and Jim Lampman fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Aiden Maynard and Christopher French brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Mini Stock A-Main. Fabio Olivieri rocketed ahead and assumed the lead on the first lap after starting third on the grid. The race quickly became an endurance test though, as nine caution flags fell during the event. Points leader Alex Riley had the roughest day, bringing out the first caution after spinning to a stop on lap two. Riley then lost a rear bumper, bringing out a caution for debris on the track on lap five. Riley looked good and tried to salvage a finish until more calamity struck on lap eight, when a chain reaction resulted in Maynard clipping Riley, sending Riley straight into the wall and ending his race. The final caution of the race brought a green-white-checkered finish. Wayde Thorne prevailed in a three-wide finish to take the win, with Jeff Elsliger taking second and Tristan DaSilva third. Gillian Hils and Nick Erskine finished in fourth and fifth respectively.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

FS Partners & County Line present the Late Model Open on Friday, June 20, featuring Late Models, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 14, 2024

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Renway Energy & McKeough Supply

Total Entries: 138

RoC Sportsman Modifieds (18 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – 7:47.938

1. 7-Cody McPherson[4]; 2. 72-James Friesen[7]; 3. 3N-Noah Mamo[2]; 4. 12-Chad Chevalier[6]; 5. 15-Adam Leslie[3]; 6. 185-Brad Rouse[17]; 7. 91-Kraig Handley[1]; 8. 22-Terry Smith[9]; 9. 74-Taylor Vanderzanden[5]; 10. 20-Jay Mallory[10]; 11. 99PJR-Matteo Panunte[12]; 12. 108-Bill Bleich[8]; 13. 5S-Matt Sharpe[14]; 14. 108X-Glenn Styres[16]; 15. 11-Dan Ferguson[11]; 16. 23N-Nathan Peattie[15]; 17. 13M-Daniel McKay[13]; 18. (DNF) 24-Doug Walsh Jr[18]

Hard Charger – Brad Rouse +11

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 74-Taylor Vanderzanden[1]; 2. 15-Adam Leslie[2]; 3. 72-James Friesen[5]; 4. 91-Kraig Handley[6]; 5. 22-Terry Smith[7]; 6. 11-Dan Ferguson[9]; 7. 13M-Daniel McKay[4]; 8. 23N-Nathan Peattie[8]; 9. (DNF) 185-Brad Rouse[3]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 12-Chad Chevalier[1]; 2. 7-Cody McPherson[2]; 3. 3N-Noah Mamo[3]; 4. 108-Bill Bleich[4]; 5. 20-Jay Mallory[6]; 6. 99PJR-Matteo Panunte[5]; 7. 5S-Matt Sharpe[9]; 8. 108X-Glenn Styres[8]; 9. (DNF) 24-Doug Walsh Jr[7]

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (22 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 2. 17X-Cory Turner[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[6]; 4. 71-Mike Bowman[13]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 7. 19D-Allan Downey[10]; 8. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 9. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 10. 90-Travis Cunningham[9]; 11. 7-Eric Gledhill[15]; 12. 9-Liam Martin[12]; 13. 7NY-Matt Farnham[19]; 14. 0-Glenn Styres[11]; 15. 84L-Mike Lichty[17]; 16. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 17. 77T-Tyeller Powless[16]; 18. 87X-Shone Evans[21]; 19. 84-Tyler Rand[14]; 20. 68-Aaron Turkey[18]; 21. 46-Kevin Pauls[22]; 22. (DNF) 21-John Burbridge Jr[20]

Hard Charger – Mike Bowman +9

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:01.486

1. 88H-Josh Hansen[4]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 3. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[7]; 5. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 7. 84L-Mike Lichty[8]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[6]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:07.491

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 2. 17X-Cory Turner[6]; 3. 90-Travis Cunningham[4]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[5]; 6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]; 7. 21-John Burbridge Jr[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.263

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 3. 0-Glenn Styres[2]; 4. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 5. 84-Tyler Rand[3]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 7. 87X-Shone Evans[7]

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (38 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 71-Brent Begolo[3]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 3. 98-Jonah Mutton[1]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[6]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 6. 52-Jesse Costa[9]; 7. BS39-Brett Stratford[19]; 8. 777A-Tyler Willard[21]; 9. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 10. 20-Johnny Miller[11]; 11. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[13]; 12. 45-Curtis Gartly[12]; 13. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 14. 72-Tanner Podwinski[14]; 15. 16X-Keegan Baker[26]; 16. 97-Sheldon Bender[7]; 17. 99-Joshua Hill[20]; 18. 74-Rob Neely[10]; 19. 24A-AJ Lewis[15]; 20. 14-Larry Gledhill[17]; 21. 53-Logan Shwedyk[23]; 22. 14W-Greg Wilson[24]; 23. 14B-Broden Weiler[18]; 24. 28T-Cameron Thomson[22]; 25. 51-Trevor Young[16]; 26. 2-Travis Hofstetter[28]; 27. 777T-Cameron Olm[27]; 28. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[25]

Hard Charger – Tyler Willard +13

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 777A-Tyler Willard[6]; 2. 28T-Cameron Thomson[1]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]; 4. 14W-Greg Wilson[2]; 5. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]; 6. 16X-Keegan Baker[8]; 7. 777T-Cameron Olm[4]; 8. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 9. 3-Devon Bacher[12]; 10. 69K-Ken Hamilton[17]; 11. 24K-Kiana Teal[11]; 12. M52-Marc Surprenant[14]; 13. 7-Caleb Wood[15]; 14. 38-Melissa Miller[5]; 15. 11W-Brennen Hagar[13]; 16. (DNF) 29W-Tyler Ward[18]; 17. (DNF) 27-Niko Hansen[10]; 18. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[16]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[3]; 2. 2S-Al Sleight[4]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[5]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[2]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 6. 28T-Cameron Thomson[10]; 7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[9]; 8. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 9. 69K-Ken Hamilton[1]; 10. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 94-Ryan Fraser[4]; 2. 98-Jonah Mutton[5]; 3. 97-Sheldon Bender[6]; 4. 14B-Broden Weiler[1]; 5. 99-Joshua Hill[2]; 6. 14W-Greg Wilson[7]; 7. 777T-Cameron Olm[9]; 8. 38-Melissa Miller[10]; 9. (DNF) M52-Marc Surprenant[3]; 10. (DNF) 7-Caleb Wood[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:09.272

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 2. 45-Curtis Gartly[2]; 3. 88-Lance Erskine[6]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 5. 72-Tanner Podwinski[7]; 6. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[3]; 7. 3-Devon Bacher[1]; 8. (DNF) 27-Niko Hansen[8]; 9. (DNS) 29W-Tyler Ward

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:10.656

1. 52-Jesse Costa[1]; 2. 20-Johnny Miller[2]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[8]; 4. 24A-AJ Lewis[4]; 5. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 6. 777A-Tyler Willard[3]; 7. 16X-Keegan Baker[7]; 8. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]; 9. 11W-Brennen Hagar[6]

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 97-Ron Loggie[16]; 2. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[20]; 3. 19-Kyle Wert[14]; 4. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[17]; 5. 28-Jim Lampman[11]; 6. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[18]; 7. 8-Ryan Dinning[10]; 8. 49-Dave Bailey[15]; 9. 41-Adam Plazek[3]; 10. 23-Trevor DeBoer[13]; 11. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[2]; 12. 108-Zach Bleich[12]; 13. 28D-Donny Lampman[19]; 14. 93K-Mike Klazinga[22]; 15. 55-Mike Thorne[9]; 16. 03-George Grosul[5]; 17. 13-Kacey Huffman[7]; 18. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 19. 88-Aidan Nigh[21]; 20. 427-Tim Phalen[4]; 21. 62-Lyle White[24]; 22. 37-Robert Hoskins[8]; 23. 111-Remington Price[25]; 24. 11-Gofast Teeple[6]; 25. (DNS) 88L-Logan Ferguson

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +18

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 8-Ryan Dinning[12]; 2. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[3]; 3. 41-Adam Plazek[4]; 4. 55-Mike Thorne[11]; 5. 427-Tim Phalen[5]; 6. 37-Robert Hoskins[10]; 7. 13-Kacey Huffman[9]; 8. 03-George Grosul[6]; 9. 43-Kyle Andress[2]; 10. (DNF) 11-Gofast Teeple[7]; 11. (DNS) 88-Aidan Nigh; 12. (DNS) 88L-Logan Ferguson

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 28-Jim Lampman[2]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey[6]; 3. 97-Ron Loggie[7]; 4. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[11]; 5. 28D-Donny Lampman[10]; 6. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[9]; 7. 23-Trevor DeBoer[4]; 8. 19-Kyle Wert[5]; 9. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[8]; 10. 108-Zach Bleich[3]; 11. 93K-Mike Klazinga[1]; 12. (DNF) 62-Lyle White[13]; 13. (DNF) 111-Remington Price[12]

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (35 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 4-Wayde Thorne[6]; 2. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[11]; 3. 01-Tristan DaSilva[16]; 4. 32-Gillian Hils[18]; 5. 64-Nick Erskine[19]; 6. 54-Christopher French[2]; 7. 20J-Nathan Joyner[7]; 8. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[27]; 9. 14L-John Lubeck[14]; 10. 26-Matt Nuell[24]; 11. 64E-Doug Erskine[25]; 12. 16-Fabio Olivieri[3]; 13. 1-Jason Tolton[9]; 14. 11-Mike Giberson[26]; 15. 23-Dusty DeBoer[13]; 16. 76-Shawn Taylor[4]; 17. 79-Steve Miller[28]; 18. 21H-Ryan Hillar[23]; 19. 66X-Martin Schroder[12]; 20. (DNF) 15-Mark Thorne[21]; 21. (DNF) 17-Alex Riley[20]; 22. (DNF) 4A-Mason Anderson[10]; 23. (DNF) 20A-Aiden Maynard[1]; 24. (DNF) 9-Tim DeBoer[8]; 25. (DNF) 5K-Ken Hair[17]; 26. (DNF) X-Jeremy Cooper[5]; 27. (DNF) 1A-Ashton Dickie[15]; 28. (DNF) 46-Mike Thomson[22]

Hard Charger – Mike Sarantakos +19

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 15-Mark Thorne[2]; 2. 46-Mike Thomson[6]; 3. 21H-Ryan Hillar[4]; 4. 26-Matt Nuell[14]; 5. 64E-Doug Erskine[7]; 6. 11-Mike Giberson[5]; 7. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[11]; 8. 22-Miranda Weiler[12]; 9. 0-James Marshall[10]; 10. 79-Steve Miller[9]; 11. (DNF) 81D-Crystal Soules[13]; 12. (DNS) 17R-Blair Rousselle; 13. (DNS) 04-Rogan Monaghan; 14. (DNS) 32L-Grayden Lyons; 15. (DNS) 2-Tim Nuell

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:53.564

1. 16-Fabio Olivieri[10]; 2. 54-Christopher French[8]; 3. X-Jeremy Cooper[12]; 4. 4-Wayde Thorne[14]; 5. 9-Tim DeBoer[16]; 6. 20J-Nathan Joyner[15]; 7. 20A-Aiden Maynard[4]; 8. 4A-Mason Anderson[18]; 9. 1-Jason Tolton[17]; 10. 76-Shawn Taylor[11]; 11. 17R-Blair Rousselle[5]; 12. 04-Rogan Monaghan[13]; 13. 11-Mike Giberson[6]; 14. 64E-Doug Erskine[3]; 15. 79-Steve Miller[2]; 16. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[7]; 17. 81D-Crystal Soules[1]; 18. (DNF) 32L-Grayden Lyons[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:52.696

1. 14L-John Lubeck[4]; 2. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[1]; 3. 1A-Ashton Dickie[5]; 4. 23-Dusty DeBoer[3]; 5. 66X-Martin Schroder[2]; 6. 64-Nick Erskine[11]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[7]; 8. 17-Alex Riley[12]; 9. 32-Gillian Hils[10]; 10. 5K-Ken Hair[8]; 11. 15-Mark Thorne[16]; 12. 21H-Ryan Hillar[13]; 13. 46-Mike Thomson[15]; 14. 2-Tim Nuell[6]; 15. 0-James Marshall[14]; 16. 22-Miranda Weiler[17]; 17. (DNF) 26-Matt Nuell[9]

