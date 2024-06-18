Huset’s Speedway Hosting Fan Fest and Fun Activities Throughout BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Week

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 18, 2024) – Action has gotten underway for racers at the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

James McFadden won the Longest Drive Contest presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking on Tuesday morning at the Brandon Golf Course. Matt Juhl placed second with Aaron Reutzel in third. All three earned prize money courtesy of Folkens Brothers Trucking.

The annual High Bank Classic Golf Tournament featuring drivers, fans, sponsors and many others got underway Tuesday afternoon. The Fan Fest will be held in the Huset’s Speedway pit area from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and features face painting, vendor booths, big wheel races, the South Dakota State University ice cream truck and more. A free hog roast begins at 6 p.m. with live music from Gallivant on the MRP Stage from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

There will also be live music on the MRP Stage after the races each night with South Side Pine on Wednesday, Seriously Shirley on Thursday, the Jeremy DeWall Band on Friday and SOS on Saturday.

Each race day will kick off with the pits opening at 2 p.m. and the main gates opening at 4 p.m. A pre-race show called RACEDAY Live presented by DIRTVision will be on the Sage Fruit Stage near Turn 4 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with special guests. Hot laps start the racing action at 7 p.m. each of the first three nights and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Huset’s Speedway is the site of one of the biggest spectacles in short track racing this week with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series running Wednesday through Saturday. More than 50 of the top drivers from around the country have pre-entered to race on Wednesday and Thursday during the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle and on Friday and Saturday during the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

