FANGATE SOLUTIONS CHOSEN AT TICKETING PARTNER FOR KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING INAUGURAL NATIONAL SEASON

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (June 18, 2024) – A pivotal partnership has emerged between Kubota High Limit Racing, a premier national sprint car series, and FanGate Solutions, a leading provider of ticketing and event management solutions. As a part of this collaboration, FanGate Solutions oversees every aspect of ticketing, from staffing to customer service and operational execution, for 32 nights of Kubota High Limit Racing action in 2024. A trusted, customer service driven company that provides a professional team of trained event day staff for live entertainment and sports events, FanGate Solutions brings to this partnership an unrivaled commitment to fan satisfaction.

FanGate Solutions is responsible for setting up a seamless ticketing system for Kubota High Limit Racing events, ensuring a positive and hassle-free experience for attendees. Ticketing for these events is built on the Ticket Spice platform, with each venue’s unique page individually created with the comfort, accuracy, and ease of the fan experience in mind. In addition to setting up the ticketing system, the FanGate Solutions team will travel to all Kubota High Limit Racing events for which they have built ticketing pages, providing on-site assistance to fans and offering world-class customer service. Tickets for these events are available for purchase here.

“We are more than thrilled to be working with such an amazing, groundbreaking series as Kubota High Limit Racing,” said Lance Erwin, Chief Executive Officer of FanGate Solutions. “We’ve been fortunate to work with some of the greatest professionals in dirt racing, who’ve created some of the most entertaining events across the country. This only furthers our commitment to providing quality support for professional sports and entertainment organizations nationwide.”

The team reports directly to Kendra Jacobs, High Limit Racing’s Chief Marketing & Events Officer. With her vision and dedication to the series’ fanbase, coupled with FanGate Solutions’ long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional ticketing services to major events and venues worldwide, this collaboration promises to elevate the overall event experience for Kubota High Limit Racing event attendees.

“FanGate Solutions has been an integral part of the inaugural nationwide Kubota High Limit Racing season,” said Jacobs. “Lance and his staff have not only worked closely with us at High Limit as we make our vision a reality, but also with the tracks that we have partnered with. Their advice, attention to detail, and sincere desire to assist every race fan has helped us to focus on the events and continuing to grow the series.”

The Kubota High Limit Racing series has hosted thrilling high-energy events that showcase the best of sprint car racing. With FanGate Solutions at the helm of ticketing, fans receive a seamless and memorable experience from start to finish.

Fans can view the full Kubota High Limit Racing schedule here, and purchase their tickets here. To follow along and to stay up to date on all the excitement, follow along with @FanGateSolutions and @HighLimitRacing on Instagram.

About FanGate Solutions:

FanGate Solutions is a leading provider of ticketing and event management solutions, specializing in delivering seamless experiences for both event organizers and attendees. With a strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, FanGate Solutions has become a trusted partner in the sports and live entertainment industry. Learn more about FanGate Solutions and their services by visiting fangatesolutions.com.

About High Limit Racing:

High Limit Racing is a premier national sprint car series in the United States founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws series champion Brad Sweet. Aimed to enhance the sprint car ecosystem and cultivate opportunities for growth for drivers, teams, and tracks, High Limit Racing offers exhilarating, entertaining, and time-efficient events for motorsports enthusiasts. High Limit Racing events are exclusively streamed on FloRacing. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.