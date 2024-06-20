Attica Welcomes Back World of Outlaws in Mid-July For Brad Doty Classic

By Alex Nieten

ATTICA, OH (June 19, 2024) – One of the biggest weeks of Sprint Car racing in Ohio commences with the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16.

The prestigious event will see World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competitors return to Attica for the second time this year to challenge Ohio’s top local talent – all competing for the $15,000 payday.

Along with bringing fans The Greatest Show on Dirt, the event salutes Brad Doty, who’s give countless contributions to the sport and continues to do so today. Doty was one of the most promising talents in the 1980s before an injury ended his career as a race car driver. In the 35 years that have followed, the Apple Creek, OH native has found many avenues to remain an impactful figure.

Kyle Larson scored his second consecutive Brady Doty Classic victory last year, and fourth World of Outlaws win at the track in a four-year period.

Since 2016, only five different drivers have visited Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws at Attica – 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, current Series points leader David Gravel, Larson, 2022 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Spencer Bayston and current Rookie of the Year contender Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, who’s the most recent winner at the track.

Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, will be on the hunt for his first win at Attica and try to become the first Ohio native to win a World of Outlaws race at the track since Dale Blaney did so in 2015.

The event will lead into the Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway, July 19-20.

EVENT INFO

Date – Tuesday, July 16

Location – Attica, OH

Track Record – 11.306 seconds by Butch Schroeder

Times (ET) –

3 p.m. Pit Gate Opens

3 p.m. Grandstand Gate Opens

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (May 17, 2024) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Attica –

2024 – Michael Kofoid on May 17

2023 – Donny Schatz on May 19, Kyle Larson on July 11

2022 – Kyle Larson on May 20, Kyle Larson on July 12

2021 – David Gravel on May 21, Spencer Bayston on July 13

2020 – Kyle Larson on July 14

2018 – Donny Schatz on July 10

2017 – David Gravel on July 11

2016 – Donny Schatz on July 12

2015 – Dale Blaney on May 29

2014 – Dale Blaney on May 30

2011 – Donny Schatz on May 20

2009 – Dale Blaney on May 29

2008 – Donny Schatz on May 30

2007 – Joey Saldana on April 20

2005 – Stevie Smith on July 13

1994 – Sammy Swindell on May 21

1993 – Joe Garte on May 21

1992 – Joey Allen on Aug. 7

1991 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 9

