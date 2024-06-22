DOMINIC GORDEN SCORES HUGE VICTORY WITH FIRST EVER 410 NARC WIN AT THE SUPER DIRT CUP

By Ben Deatherage

(6/21/24 ) Algers, WA … NARC rookie driver Dominic Gorden scored his first ever 410 sprint car victory with an impressive performance at night two of the Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway. Gorden battled with polesitter Tanner Carrick, took the lead on lap 20 and effectively checked out on the field in the 35-lap main event riding the cushion like a seasoned veteran.

“This is amazing; it’s been such an up and down, mostly down Speedweek so far, so to come out like this swinging is amazing,” said the 18-year old emotional winner in victory lane “Last night wasn’t our best night, but tonight Richard (Brown, crew chief), Jared, and Ashton got the car on rails, and from the drop of the green I knew we were going to have a solid car.”.

The feature started with Carrick seizing control of the top position. Carrick, piloting the California Waterfowl #83T Maxim, would have his efforts slowed by a pair of red flags in the first three laps. Once the green flag runs developed, he would be under heavy pressure from the Toyota of Marin #24 Maxim, but future cautions would break up any momentum Johnson had built up.

At the midway point, Gorden brought his A-Game riding high on the cushion. He flew around the high side of the track in his JI Apparel Company #10 KPC. He would power past Carrick on lap 16 to take the lead, but Carrick was quick to take it back the next time to the line.

Carrick did his best to hold back Gorden’s aggressive advances, but the Rookie of the Year contender blasted past the leader on the 20th circuit. Gorden drove a flawless race the remaining distance to score the massive triumph.

“(Carrick) knows how to fight off a slider, but I knew the top was better in two. It just took me a long time to get my momentum built up to pass him,” continued Gorden. “We’ve been struggling with this car, but we’ve slowly been getting more and more notes on it, and finally, we got a night where I really felt I could put it anywhere.”

The Farmer’s Brewing Company #2X KPC of Justin Sanders made a late race surge toward the front and grabbed second place with a few laps remaining for the Mittry Motorsports team. He started 10th. Corey Day also rallied late in the Jason Meyers Racing #14 KPC to earn the final step on the podium and the William Roofing Hardcharger honors after starting 16th. Carrick held on for fourth, chased by the Bates-Hamilton Racing-entry piloted by Justyn Cox.

Johnson, Zeb Wise, Tanner Holmes, Jesse Schlotfeldt, and Willie Croft rounded out the top ten finishers at the checkered.

Jason Solwold was the ARP Fast Qualifier.

Heat winners earlier in the night were Shane Golobic, Bud Kaeding, Dylan Bloomfield, and Hunter Schuerenberg.

Eric Fisher and D.J. Netto were involved in flips in the program and were uninjured.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (35 LAPS): 1. 10X-Dominic Gorden [6]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [10]; 3. 14-Corey Day [16]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick [1]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [5]; 6. 24X-Chase Johnson [4]; 7. 26R-Zeb Wise [17]; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes [14]; 9. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt [3]; 10. 29C-Willie Croft [7]; 11. 18-Jason Solwold [15]; 12. 5V-Colby Copeland [9]; 13. 55-Trey Starks [8]; 14. 121-Caeden Steele [23]; 15. 21T-Cole Macedo [18]; 16. 96-Greg Hamilton [22]; 17. 2XM-Max Mittry [20]; 18. 5K-Kinzer Cox [19]; 19. 21P-Robbie Price [13]; 20. 8-Devon Borden [11]; 21. 19-Colby Thornhill [21]; 22. 17W-Shane Golobic [24]; 23. 88N-DJ Netto [12]; 24. 26-Eric Fisher [2]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Tanner Carrick 1-15, 17-19; Dominic Gorden 16, 20-35

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Corey Day +13 (16th th to 3rd)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic [1]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton [2]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox [4]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry [3]; 5. 8-Devon Borden [6]; 6. 21P-Robbie Price [7]; 7. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt [5]; 8. 18-Jason Solwold [8]; 9. 4L-Lane Taylor [9]; 10. 29K-Levi Kuntz [11]; 11. 1M-Mike Brown [10]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 29-Bud Kaeding [1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele [2]; 3. 24X-Chase Johnson [4]; 4. 29C-Willie Croft [5]; 5. 15-Nick Parker [3]; 6. 55-Trey Starks [6]; 7. 88N-DJ Netto [7]; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes [8]; 9. 73-Ryan Bernal [9]; 10. 8R-Skylar Gee [10]; 11. 66-Brett McGhie [11]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [1]; 2. 17-Cam Smith [2]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill [3]; 4. 10X-Dominic Gorden [5]; 5. 2X-Justin Sanders [6]; 6. 14-Corey Day [8]; 7. 95-Justin Youngquist [4]; 8. 5V-Colby Copeland [7]; 9. 99-Evan Margeson [9]; 10. 9A-Luke Didiuk [10]; 11. 51-Dustin Gehring [11]

SYSTEM ONE PRO IGNITION HEAT FOUR (8 LAPS): 1. 17A-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]; 2. 21T-Cole Macedo [7]; 3. 53-Jessie Attard [3]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick [4]; 5. 26R-Zeb Wise [8]; 6. 9-Greg Otis [1]; 7. 5K-Kinzer Cox [5]; 8. 26-Eric Fisher [6]; 9. 7-Tyler Thompson [9]; 10. 7O-Axel Oudman [10]

STARR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT B-FEATURE (15 LAPS): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill [1]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton [2]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele [4]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic [9]; 5. 17-Cam Smith [8]; 6. 29-Bud Kaeding [10]; 7. 95-Justin Youngquist [5]; 8. 7-Tyler Thompson [16]; 9. 99-Evan Margeson [15]; 10. 9-Greg Otis [12]; 11. 7O-Axel Oudman [18]; 12. 15-Nick Parker [6]; 13. 53-Jessie Attard [3]; 14. 8R-Skylar Gee [17]; 15. 17A-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 16. 73-Ryan Bernal [14]; 17. 4L-Lane Taylor [13]; 18. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [11]

KAEDING PERFORMANCE C-FEATURE (10 LAPS): 1. 8R-Skylar Gee [1]; 2. 7O-Axel Oudman [4]; 3. 29K-Levi Kuntz [5]; 4. 1M-Mike Brown [2]; 5. 66-Brett McGhie [6]; 6. 9A-Luke Didiuk [3]; 7. 51-Dustin Gehring [7]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Jason Solwold, 11.811 (43 Cars)