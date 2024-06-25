Kyle Perry Goes Flag-to-Flag for Second Career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Win

By Camden Proud

NY (June 22, 2024) – Kyle Perry faced early challenges but ultimately dominated the second J&S Paving 350 Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway on Saturday night. Driving the Bellinger-built, Dennis Perry-maintained No. 20, Perry rebounded from ignition issues in the first makeup feature to secure his second career win in a 350 Supermodified.

The field was brought to green by rookie Griffin Miller and Perry in the front row, with Perry inching ahead using the high line. Nick Barzee, Talen Hawksby, and Josh Sokolic swiftly moved from their fourth, fifth, and sixth starting positions, respectively, passing third-starting rookie Brendan Young on the outside.

After taking the lead, Perry and Miller pulled away from the field, with Barzee, Hawksby, and Sokolic running nose-to-tail in third, fourth, and fifth. A yellow flag for debris with seven laps to go set up a double-file restart, placing Miller on Perry’s outside. However, another caution for Noah Ratcliff losing control in turn 4 led to a single-file restart.

On the restart, Sokolic passed Hawksby for fourth as Perry rapidly built a half-straightaway lead over Miller, who also pulled away from the rest of the top five. Perry cruised to victory, closing in on Sokolic for the points lead, now just seven points behind.

The final top five saw Miller achieving his first 350 Supermodified podium in second, Barzee in third, Sokolic in fourth, and Hawksby rounding out the top five.

In victory lane, Perry expressed his relief and gratitude: “We were actually pretty decent, or I thought we would be for the first feature, but unfortunately, we broke an ignition switch coming to the green in that one. We got it fixed for the heat race and made some changes over the last couple of weeks that got us back towards where we were last year and found some more speed tonight, so I’m real happy with it. There are a lot of people that make this happen – Bellinger Auto, Gibby’s Irish Pub, Orange Crate Brewing Company, TGR Motorsports, 21 Tequila. Without all of them, I wouldn’t be here. Also, thanks to my crew, Doug and Jared, for busting their butts, and my dad – without him, I wouldn’t be racing here. I just really appreciate everyone that gets me here.”

This Saturday night, June 29, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and NBT Bank of Oswego present the second Winged Super Challenge, Round 3 of John Nicotra’s five-race Challenge. The event is headlined by the 50-lap, $7,000 to win main event for ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, marking the last chance to see Winged Supers at the Oswego Speedway in 2024. Full programs are also included for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 divisions.

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for more information. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Chase Enterprises Autograph Night

J&S Paving 350 Super 25

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 20 KYLE PERRY, 2. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 3. 31 Nick Barzee, 4. 6 Josh Sokolic, 5. 79 Talen Hawksby, 6. 75 ® Brendan Young, 7, 73 ® Noah Ratcliff

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 2. 75 ® Brendan Young, 3. 79 Talen Hawksby, 4. 91 Barry Kingsley, 5. 4 Robbie Wirth

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 20 Kyle Perry, 2. 6 Josh Sokolic, 3. 31 Nick Barzee, 4. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #9 ® Griffin Miller

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #20 Kyle Perry