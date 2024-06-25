Racing Resumes This Weekend at the Silver Dollar Speedway

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., June 24, 2024…The bright lights, the sweet sounds, and the dirt track stars return to Silver Dollar Speedway this weekend with an action packed two nights of racing. Things heat up on Friday night, June 28, with the 16th running of the Browell / Herseth Classic featuring 410 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks. Then on Saturday night, June 29, the 12th edition of the David Tarter Memorial featuring the NARC 410 Sprint cars and the Nor Cal Dwarf Cars are set to entertain the passionate and loyal Silver Dollar Speedway fans.

Fan & Competitor Info

Pit gate is set to open at 2 p.m. each day for the competitors. On Friday night, the front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:45 p.m., sprint car qualifying 6:15 p.m., with opening ceremonies and heat race action beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday night, the front grandstand will open at 4 p.m. Happy Hour is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:45 p.m., sprint car qualifying 6:15 p.m., with opening ceremonies and heat races beginning at 6: 45 p.m.

Here is the direct link to buy tickets: https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/june-memorial-weekend There is a small fee associated with each ticket purchase online.

Friday night grandstand tickets are priced at $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, juniors, and military with ID. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

Saturday night grandstand ticket prices are $30.00 for adults, $25.00 for seniors, juniors, and military with ID. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

Tickets are also available for purchase each night of the event at the front box office.

RACE TEAMS

Please enter the fairgrounds through the side road by Costco off Martin Luther King Blvd.

TARTER FAMILY

During the 12th David Tarter Memorial, the NARC 410 Sprint Cars will race for incentives gathered by Howard and Shelly Tarter. Through the combination of merchandise sales, sponsors, and raffle prizes auctioned off on race night, thousands of dollars will be given away to the racers. This year the family is also introducing a 360-sprint car bonus on Saturday with the top three receiving an extra $500, $250, and $100.

LODGING and CAMPING

The Oxford Suites in Chico is now your home away from home for race fans visiting the Silver Dollar Speedway. The Oxford Suites are located just two miles from the racetrack and is surrounded by plenty of places to eat and shop while in Chico. Reservations can be made online using promo code: SPEEDWAY at www.oxfordsuiteschico.com or by calling the Hotel directly at 530-899-9090.

First come, first serve for camping this weekend. We are using the pit road area by the pit gate entrance. No camping inside is allowed. A member from SLC Promotions will come by your motorhome to receive payment. The cost is $50 per night. Please do not stop by the fairground’s office.

STREAMING

Both nights of racing will be broadcast on the streaming service Flo Racing.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.

Former winners of the David Tarter Memorial:

2013 27 Sean Becker

2014 83jr Kyle Hirst

2015 3 Craig Stidham

2016 21x Kyle Hirst (2)

2017 83 Kyle Hirst (3)

2018 83 Kyle Hirst (4)

2019 94th Kyle Hirs (5)

2020 No Race due to Covid 19

2021 4sa Justin Sanders

2022 41x Corey Day

2023 17w Shane Golobic

2024 ?????????????????