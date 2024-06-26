HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PRESENTS PA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS TUESDAY, JULY 2

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 26, 2024 . . . . The 410 Sprints will make their final visit of 2024 at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, July 2 when HVAC Distributors present the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series showcasing the $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup. Also on the program are the 358 NASCAR Modifieds with $3,000 going to the winner of their 30 lap main event. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. This event is the third race of the 2024 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings.

The show will open with time trials for the sprints followed by heat race qualifying for both the 410 Sprints and 358 NASCAR Modifieds. Both divisions will have a last chance qualifying event leading up to the 35 lap $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup for the 410 Sprints and the 30 lap Modified feature.

For the 358 Modifieds, Pioneer Pole Buildings has again posted a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner. A first time MOD winner will earn $5,000 for the 30 lap victory. Eric Kormann cashed in on the bonus at the June 11 event, scoring his first ever Thunder on the Hill victory and earning the $5,000 payday.

Advance tickets are available for this event by calling 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need for the Tuesday, July 2 event. You may pay for tickets and pick them up on race night at the Will Call Window at 4:30 PM. Advance ticket holder may enter the grandstand at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5 PM. Advance tickets may also be purchased at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night at the front gate between 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6-11 $10 and Children 5 and under will be admitted for free. Pit admission is $45 and a license is not required.

Some expected 410 sprint car entries include Anthony Macri, looking for his first Thunder on the Hill victory along with Danny Dietrich, Freddie and Brandon Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe, TJ Stutts, Jacob Allen, Brent Marks, Tyler Ross, Troy Wagaman Jr, Devon Borden, Dylan Norris, Mark Smith and Kyle Reinhardt just to name a few.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020) ,Kyle Larson (2021) and Rico Aberu in 2022 and 2023.

“HVAC Distributors is excited to be at Grandview Speedway in 2024 and to be part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as event sponsor of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show”, Todd Basselgia of HVAC added, “We’re looking forward to meeting and making many new friends and getting the word out on HVAC Distributors and the Daikin product line”. Visit HVAC at www.hvacdist.com or give them a call at: 800.228.4822

