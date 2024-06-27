CORY TURNER CLAIMS GARY CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL WIN AT MERRITTVILLE

From SOS

THOROLD, Ont. (June 22, 2024) – The Turner family has a long and illustrious history at Merrittville Speedway, and Cory Turner added to their story with a $3,000 win in the Gary Cunningham Memorial on Saturday night.

Cory Turner and Tyeller Powless made up the front row for the 25-lap A-Main, and Turner quickly opened a big lead over the rest of the field. A mid-race caution flag briefly erased Turner’s advantage and allowed Dylan Westbrook a chance to move closer to the front of the pack. Westbrook tried valiantly to claim an eighth consecutive win, but ran out of time. Turner took the win – his first for car owner Nathan Ackland – while Westbrook settled for the runner-up spot.

Liam Martin, Matt Farnham, and Ryan Turner rounded out the top five, while Powless, Mike Bowman, Darren Dryden, DJ Christie, and Josh Hansen took top ten finishes. Cory Turner claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award, while Dylan Westbrook was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner.

Next on the SOS schedule is a three race weekend – special Thunder on the Grand events at Ohsweken Speedway on July 11 and July 12, and a co-sanctioned event with the Great Lakes Super Sprints series on July 13 at Buxton Speedway. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy 10 Media.

2024 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, June 22, 2024

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 17-Cory Turner[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 7. 71-Mike Bowman[10]; 8. 12DD-Darren Dryden[12]; 9. 5-DJ Christie[8]; 10. 88H-Josh Hansen[13]; 11. 19-Allan Downey[16]; 12. 94-Todd Hoddick[3]; 13. 70MM-Dale Curran[15]; 14. 87X-Shone Evans[11]; 15. 68-Aaron Turkey[14]; 16. 11-Jamie Turner[9]; 17. 46-Ryan Coniam[17]; 18. 84-Mike Lichty[19]; 19. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[21]; 20. 46P-Kevin Pauls[20]; 21. 21-Kyle Phillips[22]; 22. 90-Travis Cunningham[18]; 23. (DNS) 94X-Scott Hall

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – Dylan Westbrook (+5)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Cory Turner (13.246 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:50.358

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[3]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[7]; 6. 19-Allan Downey[6]; 7. 84-Mike Lichty[5]; 8. (DNS) 94X-Scott Hall

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:49.751

1. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 3. 87X-Shone Evans[5]; 4. 17-Cory Turner[4]; 5. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 6. 46-Ryan Coniam[7]; 7. 46P-Kevin Pauls[6]; 8. 21-Kyle Phillips[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:53.089

1. 94-Todd Hoddick[1]; 2. 11-Jamie Turner[2]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 5. 70MM-Dale Curran[6]; 6. 90-Travis Cunningham[5]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy Ten Media 2024 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.ca

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints