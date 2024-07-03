FAST On Dirt Set For First Ever Wayne County Doubleheader

By Aaron Fry

For more than five seasons now, Wayne County Speedway has been the unofficial home of the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour. Many exciting main events have played out before fantastic crowds. However, the 2024 campaign saw inclement weather take out the first two scheduled events at the historic Orrville oval. In an effort to make up those races, track promoter Jason Flory stepped in to save this weekend, which was originally scheduled in West Virginia. Now, for the first time in FAST history, two complete shows in back-to-back nights at Wayne County, with the companion Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series on the card Friday night.

Sprint car fans have spoken time and again, that they prefer sprint cars and sprint car support classes. BOSS / FAST owner, Aaron Fry, along with Wayne County’s promoter, Jason Flory, have teamed up to bring the fans the “best of both worlds” with the traditional non-wing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series joining the FAST tour on Friday night. Fans will get to see the “back-it-in” driving style of west coast invaders Ricky Lewis and Kyle Shipley as they take on Indiana stars like Jesse and Blake Vermillion and Rylan Gray. Ohio stars like Korbyn Hayslett, Steve Little, John Mollick and Lee Underwood plan to protect the home turf! Lewis, from the Ventura, California area, has reeled off 4 wins in 5 starts so far in 2024. Can his dominance continue or will Carmen Perigo spoil his plans again at Wayne County? What winged Wayne County locals will shed their wings to try “old school” sprint car heroics?

Both nights will feature the FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars. Fresh off of one of the most competitive Ohio Sprint Speedweek’s in its 42-year history, the tour is never any more competitive than it is right here at Wayne County Speedway. Last season, 5 events saw 5 different winners in Tyler Street, Henry Malcuit, Cody Bova, Brandon Spithaler and Cap Henry. The quality of the local talent was firmly on display just weeks ago when Jordan Ryan won the June 10 Speedweek race defeating a 50-car field.

The touring stars of FAST are ready for action as well. Zane DeVault currently sits atop the tour standings with a mere 41-point lead over Spithaler. Young-gun Jeremy Weaver sits third in tour points with Cole Duncan and Dale Blaney rounding out the top 5. Danny Sams, Logan McCandless, Bobby Elliott, Ricky Peterson and A.J. Flick round out the current top 10. Other regulars like Jack Sodeman Jr and Mitch Harble will also be back with the tour after missing an event.

Friday night will see gates opening at 4 pm with driver meeting at 6:15 and hot laps / qualifying beginning at 6:45 and racing at 7:45. Only three divisions will be in action, the FAST winged 410 sprints, the BOSS 410 traditional non wing sprints and the mini stocks.

Saturday will see FAST sprints along with the regular divisions at Wayne County which included late models, modifieds, super stocks and mini stocks. Gates will open at 3 with driver meeting at 5:15. Hot laps and qualifying will begin at 6 with racing at 7.

Daily general admission is $25 but a 2-day pass is available for $45. Kids 12 and under are free in general admission. Pit passes are $35 each day.

For competing teams, the BOSS payout on Friday night is the standard 2024 purse as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 with help from Dave Poske’s Performance Parts, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, Elizabeth Gardner Photography and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards are provided by Hoosier Racing Tire, Cowen Truck Line Inc, All Pro Cylinder Heads Inc and E A Home Supply.

Both nights of FAST action will see the standard 2024 purse up for grabs which is: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 by NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility of Dayton, All Pro Cylinder Heads Inc, and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards are provided by Helms & Sons Construction and Excavation.

As always, there are zero entry fees with BOSS or FAST. Mufflers ARE required at Wayne County Speedway. BOSS cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier tires and the right rear must be a Medium, Medium 1, H15 or D15A. For the FAST winged sprint cars, all cars must run flat top wings with maximum 2″ wicker bill. Cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier tires with the right rear a Medium, Medium 1, H15 or D15A. The left rear mut be a D12A or H12. Finally, we will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and we will have a limited few available for rent.

Just a reminder, camping is FREE at Wayne County Speedway. Be sure to come out both nights and support the track and keep short track racing alive and well. However, if you can’t make it to the track, all the action will be live on The Cushion.