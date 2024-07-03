Silver Dollar Speedway July 4th Event Cancelled Due to Wildfire

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA (July 3, 2024) – Tuesday, a massive wildfire broke out near Chico. Called the Thompson Fire in Oroville, California, as of this morning, there has been 3,002 acres burned with 0% containment.

Cal Fire has set up a fire camp within the facility at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds and out of respect for the fireman on site, evacuates and all fire protecting personnel — The Fast Cars and Freedom event on July 4 at Silver Dollar Speedway has been cancelled.

For fans that already bought tickets, please allow 48 hours for the refunds to be fully processed on the card that was used in the original transaction.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who are affected by this fire.

Thank you for your understanding, Silver Dollar Speedway staff.

The next scheduled race at Silver Dollar Speedway is July 19.