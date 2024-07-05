Schuchart Wins PA Speedweek Feature at Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 4, 2024) — Logan Schuchart won the feature event Thursday night during Pennsylvania Speedweek at Hagerstown Speedway. Schuchart, from Hanover, Pennsylvania, used the week off from World of Outlaws competition to secure his second victory during the Speedweek series. Troy Wagaman, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, and Justin Whittall rounded out the top five.
PA Speedweek
Hagerstown Speedway
Hagerstown, Maryland
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 1S-Logan Schuchart
2. 27-Troy Wagaman
3. 39M-Anthony Macri
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 67-Justin Whittall
6. 1X-Chad Trout
7. 39-Kody Hartlaub
8. 11-T.J. Stutts
9. 23-Devon Borden
10. 8-Freddie Rahmer
11. 75-Cameron Smith
12. 12-Lance Dewease
13. 1A-Jacob Allen
14. 8D-Billy Dietrich
15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
17. 17-Dylan Norris
18. 53-Jessie Attard
19. 27S-Robbie Kendall
20. 55-Mike Wagner
21. 99-Skylar Gee
22. 77-Michael Walter II
23. 6-Ryan Smith
24. 33H-Derek Hauck