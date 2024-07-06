Kasey Jedrzejek takes GLSS checkers at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Limaland Motorsports Park opened the gates Friday to celebrate Independence Day weekend with Firecracker Friday and Tribute to “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison presented by T&D Interiors.

With a great crowd on hand, Kasey Jedrzejek piloted the Ed Neumeister owned 11N to his first ever Limaland victory in Great Lakes Super Sprints competition.

Next up were the Great Lakes Super Sprints Ohio CAT Sprint Car Division with their 25 lap feature honoring the memory of “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison. No. 85 Dustin Daggett and No. 66 Chase Dunham would bring the field to green, with Daggett taking the early race lead. Dunham would close in on lap seven as the leaders approached lapped traffic then would use a well timed slide job in turns 3 and 4 on lap 8 to take the lead. Caution would wave on lap 11 for No. 88N Frank Neill slowing to a stop on the front stretch, and at the same time, Dunham hopped the cushion in turn 2 and slid to a stop on the race track, and being forced to the tail. Jedrzejek would power to the race lead on lap 12 and only be slowed for one more caution before sailing to the feature win over Daggett, No. 17 Jared Horstman, No. 23 Devon Dobie, and No. 7c Phil Gressman.

GREAT LAKES SUPER SPRINTS – 19 entries

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 4. 23-Devon Dobie[7]; 5. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]; 6. 44-Zane DeVault[14]; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13]; 8. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]; 9. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[12]; 10. 37-Noah Dunlap[11]; 11. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]; 12. 35-Ron Blair[8]; 13. 66-Chase Dunham[2]; 14. 11X-Caleb Harmon[16]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill[15]; 16. 19P-Brady Parmeley[17]; 17. 24-Kobe Allison[9]; 18. (DNS) 49T-Gregg Dalman; 19. (DNS) 16B-Justin Clark

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]; 6. 11X-Caleb Harmon[5]; 7. (DNS) 16B-Justin Clark

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Brad Lamberson[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 3. 24-Kobe Allison[3]; 4. 37-Noah Dunlap[5]; 5. 44-Zane DeVault[4]; 6. (DNS) 49T-Gregg Dalman

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]; 2. 35-Ron Blair[1]; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[4]; 4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[5]; 5. 88N-Frank Neill[3]; 6. 19P-Brady Parmeley[6]

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:11.616[5]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:11.700[2]; 3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:11.710[1]; 4. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:11.745[4]; 5. 11X-Caleb Harmon, 00:11.880[3]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:11.934[6]; 7. 16B-Justin Clark, 00:12.236[7]

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 44-Zane DeVault, 00:11.410[1]; 2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 00:11.614[4]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:11.672[3]; 4. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:11.949[5]; 5. 37-Noah Dunlap, 00:12.251[2]; 6. (DNS) 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:12.251

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:11.772[5]; 2. 35-Ron Blair, 00:11.879[6]; 3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:11.888[2]; 4. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:12.130[4]; 5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:12.164[3]; 6. 19P-Brady Parmeley, 00:12.967[1]