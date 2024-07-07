ANDY FORSBERG WINS AGAIN AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Auburn’s Andy Forsberg snagged the lead on an early restart and dominated the remainder of the way to grab his 72nd career Placerville Speedway Winged Sprint Car triumph on Saturday night.

Sharing victory lane on Red Hawk Casino Night were Michael Faccinto with the USAC/BCRA Midgets, Josef Ferolito with the BCRA Lightning Sprints and Nick Baldwin with the Pure Stocks.

The 25-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car main event saw current point leader Bubba Decaires jump in front after battling Oregon driver Tyler Thompson on the opening circuit. The pilot of the Morrison Concrete No. 94 set the pace as racers battled for position behind him.

Andy Forsberg climbed into second on lap seven however and took advantage of a restart to rocket past Decaires for the top spot. Once out front the nine-time track champion pulled away from the field with ease. Forsberg ran the cushion to perfection and went on to cross under the Ron Stahl checkered flag for his third win of the season at Placerville Speedway.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins continued his stellar start to the campaign by finishing in the runner up spot, followed by Decaires, Sacramento’s Austin Wood and Thompson. Rounding out the top-10 were Justin Peck, Michael Faccinto, Ashlyn Rodriguez, Izaak Sharp and Blaine Craft.

The USAC Western States/ BCRA Midget feature came to the line with husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Danika Jo Faccinto sharing the front row. M. Faccinto moved out front at the waving of the green flag. Around lap five though all eyes were glued to current USAC point leader Cade Lewis, who ran the cushion like a veteran.

Lewis charged by Faccinto to snag the lead on lap nine, with Arizona racer Drake Edwards following along for second a few circuits later. Edwards then attempted a super slider with four laps remaining but got sideways and resulted in Lewis climbing over him, ending in a nasty set of barrel rolls. Luckily, Lewis was okay but done for the night, as was Edwards.

Michael Faccinto then inherited the lead and led the final four laps for the victory over Brandon Wiley, Dane Colver, Dalten Gabbard and Robby Flock.

Modesto’s Josef Ferolito brought home his second straight Placerville Speedway victory with the BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints on Saturday. Dakota Albright ran second, followed by Matt Land, Hunter Kinney and Greg Dennett.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock feature saw Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot blast his way into the lead at the start. Lightfoot set the early pace but had five-time track champion Nick Baldwin coming like a house of fire.

Baldwin made the move on lap seven and went to score his 28th career Placerville Speedway win. Lightfoot tallied a runner up finish at the checkered with Kevin Jinkerson, Tommy Sturgeon and Anthony Vigna completing the top-five.

Placerville Speedway returns to action with Burger Night presented by Kings Meats on Saturday July 13th. All burgers will be half price during the evening.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Red Hawk Casino Night

July 6, 2024

Winged Sprint Cars:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 2. 21-Shane Hopkins[4]; 3. 94-Greg Decaires V[1]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]; 6. 17P-Justin Peck[7]; 7. X1-Michael Faccinto[9]; 8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[12]; 9. 24S-Izaak Sharp[11]; 10. 97-Blaine Craft[16]; 11. 17-Anthony Snow[14]; 12. 85-AJ Alderman[15]; 13. 25JR-Cody Johnson[17]; 14. 7C-Tony Gomes[8]; 15. 45-Jake Morgan[13]; 16. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[10]; 17. 7P-Jake Andreotti[5]

USAC/BCRA Midgets:

1. 14T-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 14-Brandon Wiley[6]; 3. 50-Dane Colver[7]; 4. 77-Dalten Gabbard[4]; 5. 19W-Robby Flock[8]; 6. 13-Danika Jo Faccinto[1]; 7. 65-Ben Covich[10]; 8. 101-Cade Lewis[5]; 9. 3P-Drake Edwards[3]; 10. 1X-Jim Aveggio[12]; 11. (DNF) 1K-Terry Nichols[9]; 12. (DNF) 18-Floyd Alvis[11]; 13. (DNF) 00-Jake Andreotti[13]; 14. (DNF) 68-Marvin Mitchell[14]; 15. (DNS) 1T-Dakota Albright; 16. (DNS) 78-Ron Hazelton

BCRA Lightning Sprints:

1. 18-Josef Ferolito[1]; 2. 35JR-Dakota Albright[4]; 3. 91-Matt Land[3]; 4. 3F-Hunter Kinney[6]; 5. 47-Greg Dennett[2]; 6. 00-Bradley Schmidt[5]; 7. 27-Tyler Gerdes[8]; 8. 51-Cameron Martin[9]; 9. 21-Tom Schmidt[10]; 10. 22-Jason Schostag[7]