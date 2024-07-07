Hunter Schuerenberg Sweeps Weekend Wins with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO. (7/6/24) Hunter Schuerenberg would flex his racing might once again with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in Night Two of the Independence Celebrations presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his third league victory and pocket the payday in an outstanding twenty-five lap feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Jace Park set a quick qualifying time of 11.629-second lap with Joe B Miller, Gunner Ramey, Chase Porter, and Roger Crockett each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Hunter Schuerenberg and Jace Park lined up in the front row would find Jace Park gain the lead on the opening lap with Hunter Schuerenberg, Joe B Miller, Xavier Doney, and Jake Bubak all raced within the top five.

Overtaking for the top position when occurring lap traffic would find Hunter Schuerenberg using a precise high line to take the lead from Jace Park with Joe B Miller following suite into the runner-up positioning with Park fading to third.

Setting the stage for late race drama, caution would wave with four laps remaining with Joe B Miller attempting to take the top-spot using a slider line on the restart with Schuerenberg protecting the lead with perfection.

Leading the final twenty revolutions, Hunter Schuerenberg would not be denied in earning his third-straight career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Joe B Miller hustling into the runner-up position.

“The track was more technical tonight and I hate being up front leading when the rubber starts to show, it’s like I’m a sitting duck,” said an elated Hunter Schuerenberg in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I really appreciate all the support and I hope we get to do this again really soon”.

Challenging closely behind would find one-time leader of five laps Jace Park placing on the final podium placement from the starting second position on the initial green flag. Eighth-starting Sam Hafertepe Jr would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Jake Bubak would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in Night Two of the Independence Celebrations at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 7/6/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 45X-Jace Park(11.629)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 21-Gunner Ramey

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 2-Chase Porter

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 12X-Roger Crockett

MVT Services Semi-Feature Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 3-Ayrton Gennetten(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 3. 45X-Jace Park[2]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[11]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[18]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[22]; 10. 87-Reed Whitney[16]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell[20]; 12. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan[17]; 14. 14T-Tim Estenson[7]; 15. 12X-Roger Crockett[14]; 16. 2-Chase Porter[13]; 17. 31-Zach Daum[15]; 18. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]; 19. 37-Bryce Norris[10]; 20. 98P-Miles Paulus[19]; 21. 31M-Kameron Key[3]; 22. 00-Broc Elliott[21].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[13]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[12]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 9. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 10. 93-Taylor Walton[1]; 11. 1T-Trevin Littleton[4]; 12. 14-Jacob Bloodworth[5]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 14. 50K-Kyle Bellm[14].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 45X-Jace Park[4]; 4. 87-Reed Whitney[6]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 6. 14-Jacob Bloodworth[8]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner[1].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 4. 27B-Jake Bubak[4]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[6]; 8. (DNS) 50K-Kyle Bellm.

Auto Meter Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chase Porter[1]; 2. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage[5]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[6]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]..

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Roger Crockett[1]; 2. 31M-Kameron Key[4]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 4. 31-Zach Daum[2]; 5. 1T-Trevin Littleton[5]; 6. 122-Lane Warner[7]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 45X-Jace Park, 00:11.629[3]; 2. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:11.710[13]; 3. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.798[17]; 4. 31M-Kameron Key, 00:11.801[22]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.863[19]; 6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.869[21]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:11.877[7]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:11.928[18]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.944[4]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.012[2]; 11. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:12.016[10]; 12. 31-Zach Daum, 00:12.068[12]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:12.072[11]; 14. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:12.101[8]; 15. 2-Chase Porter, 00:12.105[1]; 16. 12X-Roger Crockett, 00:12.132[24]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:12.139[23]; 18. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.229[27]; 19. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:12.232[5]; 20. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 00:12.372[20]; 21. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.496[29]; 22. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.581[30]; 23. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.600[6]; 24. 8S-Steve Short, 00:12.668[15]; 25. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:12.675[16]; 26. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.802[25]; 27. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:12.815[26]; 28. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.341[28]; 29. 14-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:14.075[14]; 30. (DNS) 50K-Kyle Bellm, 01:00.000.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.