𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐂𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐘𝐫𝐞𝐤𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

From Gary Thomas

MARYSVILLE, CA (July 10, 2024) — Sprint Car Challenge Tour officials have announced an update to the SCCT Western Sprint Speedweek schedule.

Due to fires in the area, Yreka Speedway has been forced to cancel their scheduled Thursday July 18th Speedweek stop. The track is still able to hold this weekend’s Sport Mod event however, once that is completed, a full fire camp will move in, making it unable to operate the dirt track.

Thanks to Promoter Dennis Gage the Thursday July 18th date will now be held at Marysville Raceway. It marks the second appearance of the season at the track for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Pit gate will open at 2pm, with front gate opening at 5.

“Yreka Speedway was looking forward to hosting the Sprint Car Challenge Tour for Speedweek, but due to the fires up there it just won’t be possible,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “I want to send a big thank you to Dennis Gage for being kind enough to let us run Marysville Raceway in its place and keep Speedweek in its original format with six races at six different tracks.”

The overall SCCT Speedweek champion will continue to take home $3,000 as part of a $6,000 total point fund. The runner up nets $2,000, while third place will claim $1,000. Everything kicks off on Monday July 15th at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

With the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus Award automatically added in during Speedweek, each main event will pay a minimum of $3,000-to-win. The 24-car feature also dishes out a minimum of $400-to-start every night.

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Monday July 15: Cottage Grove Speedway (Western Sprint-SCCT Speedweek Opener)

Tuesday July 16: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 17: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Thursday July 18: Marysville Raceway

Friday July 19: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (11th annual Tyler