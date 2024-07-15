ASCS Penalizes Brady Baker for Failing Fuel Test at Batesville

(July 15, 2024) — The American Sprint Car Series announced Monday that Brad Baker has been fined due to failing a fuel test following the ASCS National Tour event on June 22nd, 2024 at Batesville Motor Speedway.

After failing a fuel test at conducted in the ASCS Command Center at the race track, the sample was shipped off for laboratory testing where the sample failed to confirm to benchmark.

Baker was disqualified from the event and fined in total $1,600 which included a $500 fine, $100 for the lab testing, and $1,000 in prize money.