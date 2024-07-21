T.J.’s Takeaways from Kings Royal 41

Emerson Axsom, who I jokingly dubbed the Roy Kent of sprint car racing (He’s here, he’s there, he’s every f—ing where) due to his expansive travels scored an impressive sixth place finish to end the Kings Royal week.

Cole Macedo’s journeyman season continued on a high note Saturday putting Kevin Newton’s entry into the Kings Royal. Macedo’s week started out rough destroying a car in a vicious accident. Newton gave up his car for Macedo to use, and Macedo answered the call by working tirelessly on the car every day leading up to the Kings Royal on Saturday. After just missing the transfer in his heat race, Macedo was able to put the car in the show with the final transfer spot in the B-Main.

Other young up and coming drivers like Sye Lynch, Emerson Axsom, and Skylar Gee (who has put together a solid season around Ohio) also put their cars in the show while some of the sports’ brightest stars and best up and coming talent were on their trailers watching the feature.

If you enjoy sprint car racing this is encouraging news. There is a depth of young talent in the sport right now that is exciting to watch develop. Week to week, region to region, we are seeing young people developing into great sprint car drivers right before our eyes at a collectively faster pace than ever. That has me excited about what we might get to see in the years to come.