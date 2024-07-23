MUST SEE RACING PRESENTS MID WEEK RACING AT SANDUSKY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Must See Racing

July 22, 2024 – Sandusky, Ohio – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts returns to racing action this Wednesday night July 24 for a rare mid-week treat at Sandusky Speedway. The National Series will be joined by the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series for a twin-bill of pavement winged sprint car racing. The open wheel modifieds will also be on the card the same evening.

Winged 410 sprint cars are a rarity at Sandusky Speedway. In fact, this will be only the fourth time 410’s have graced Sandusky Speedway. Jeff Gordon won an All Star Circuit of Champions event in 1989, also on a Wednesday night. Aaron Pierce captured a HOSS / AVSS event in 2013. Jimmy McCune won a MSR event at the speedway on August 25, 2019, the last time 410’scompeted at the historic ½ mile speedway. Another interesting fact, this will be one of only three winged pavement sprint car races on a ½ mile track or larger in the entire country in 2024.

The official entry list is stout, very stout, for Wednesday night’s event. Nearly 20 of the best in the country representing seven states are already entered highlighted by defending 500 Sprint Car champion Kody Swanson. Bobby Santos III, who won a $10,000 to win race in Colorado July 6 is also entered.

Several local drivers will be represented including Luke Griffith, Charlie Schultz, Kevin Mingus, and Adam Biltz.

Other drivers entered include current MSR points leader Joe Liguori, current BG Southern Srint Car Shootout points leader Colton Bettis, Tom Geren, Davey Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Tommy Nichols, Dorman Snyder, Steven Hollinger, and five-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune.

The ‘Fast Car Challenge’ will be in effect for this race. If the fast qualifier elects to accept the challenge, he will automatically receive a $500 bonus with a chance to earn additional bonuses in his heat race and feature event. If he can break the all-time sprint car track record, he will receive an extra $200 courtesy of MSR and Pavement Pounders. The feature inversion will also be 0-4-6.

The event will be part of the annual Hy-Miler Super Modified Nationals and will see the ISMA-MSS Super Modifieds take center stage Friday and Saturday night.

The Midwest Lights will feature a solid group of cars headlined by current MSR Lights Series points leader JJ Henes. The MSR Lights Series will also be in action again Friday night July 26.

General admission tickets are only $!5 for this event. The racing action starts at 7pm and officials have vowed to keep the show moving along to get fans home at a decent hour.

For more information, please visit www.mustseeracing.com or www.sanduskyspeedway.com